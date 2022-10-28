Read full article on original website
WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar
Lionel Messi is back in supreme form and it’s just in time for the World Cup. The Argentina forward has scored 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country for his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after that emotional departure from Barcelona. The stats speak for themselves. He has seven goals in the French league and that is more than he had in his entire first season at PSG. He has four goals in four games in the Champions League and nine goals in his last three games for Argentina.
Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide and the Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s team. Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest to retake first place. Guardiola will also be looking over his shoulder to Manchester United which beat West Ham 1-0 in the second game on Sunday to move up to fifth. Guardiola also sees fourth-place Newcastle as a growing threat.
Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Experienced coaches over a 28-year period all failed to lead Argentina to a major trophy. Lionel Scaloni broke that drought at the Copa America and he will now coach the team at the World Cup in Qatar. Scaloni says “it’s important that when the players go out into the field they’re convinced of what the coach says. I think we’ve been able to achieve that.” The national team set a record of 35 undefeated matches under Scaloni. Lionel Messi says Scaloni “built all of this.”
This Melbourne Cup, alcohol and sport collide. Forget the horses. It's domestic violence we should be watching for
Not everyone looks forward to the Melbourne Cup. Domestic violence and emergency services ready themselves for a potential increase in calls, call-outs and admissions. But as our recent review shows, the Melbourne Cup isn’t the only major sporting event around the world linked to a rise in domestic violence. Not everyone agrees on why this is happening. We show alcohol is just one factor. Read more: Is the Melbourne Cup still the race that stops the nation – or are we saying #nuptothecup? ...
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United but it required heroics from goalkeeper David de Gea to secure a 1-0 win for the hosts against West Ham in the Premier League. The victory moves United up to fifth in the league after Erik ten Hag’s team was pushed to the limit by the visitors. Rashford’s 38th-minute header saw him arrive at a personal landmark. He became the first United player to reach a century of goals since all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney. De Gea produced three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in his homeland that he has been cut from Spain’s World Cup squad.
USA Basketball picks next World Cup qualifying roster
USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer. One win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.
Soccer’s ‘most important project’ begins, not the World Cup
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Soccer has embarked on probably its most ambitious global youth development program. It has an ultimate goal of delivering millions of soccer balls and a coaching program to 700 million children between the ages of 4 and 14 around the world. The Football For Schools project was launched in 2019 but came to a grinding halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now been relaunched. That’s meant it’s been overshadowed by the buildup to the World Cup but South Africa program manager Steve Pila says it’s still “the most important project in the world of football.”
Revealed: how women cricketers mended Australia's relationship with Britain after Bodyline
To combat the prodigious run scoring of Australian batting legend Don Bradman, the captain of the visiting English cricket team, Douglas Jardine, instructed his four fast bowlers to bowl at the man not the wicket in the summer of 1932-33. Australian batsmen had a choice – get hit or get out. The English team returned home with the Ashes. Australian spectators, the press, former players and the general public were incensed. Nothing else was spoken of at work, on public transport or in the home. The controversy raged in the press and reached parliament and the pulpit. The “Bodyline” series caused a deep...
Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Max Verstappen set the Formula One record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he scored his 14th win to break the record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Schumacher set the record in 2004, Vettel tied it in 2013 and Verstappen was tied with the Germans for all of one week following his victory last week at Circuit of the Americas. Paired with wins at Miami, Montreal and now Mexico City, Verstappen swept the North American portion of this year’s F1 schedule. Lewis Hamilton finished second and Mexican driver Sergio Perez was third at his home grand prix.
