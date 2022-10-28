ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrifter Shows Us Exactly Why We Should All Shop at Thrift Stores More Often

By Shawna Davis
 4 days ago

All of that for less than $100!

Listen, we know thrifting isn’t easy, but sometimes, the hard work and long hours that’s put into scouring up and down the aisles of many thrift shops is definitely worth it and this TikTok user and thrifting pro @tipsy.thrifts proves just the in one of her latest thrifting videos.

We’re still shocked by not only the total cost of everything, but some of the brands she purchased!

In the video , she has two carts packed with all types of items including sweatshirts, several pairs of jeans, workout clothes, sweaters, a wallet and more. The brands that she was able to score were Nike, Jordan, Louis Vuitton, BDG, Madewell, PrettyLittleThing and The North Face just to name a few. What’s also impressive — she scored all of this in three hours!

While all of her many name brand finds were shocking, the total of less than $100 that she spent on the entire two carts is astonishing! We have so many questions going through our minds right now — What thrift store did she go to? How often does she have amazing thrifting days like this? Lastly, can she teach us how to score deals like this?

We mean, seriously, if she was teasing a class on thrifting , we’d enroll.

