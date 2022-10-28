A five-and-a-half-year search for a suspect in the killings of two Indiana teens that stretched nationwide ended with the arrest of a local man, authorities said Monday. How investigators came to arrest 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, will remain a mystery for now, as a court has sealed charging documents and the investigation remains open, but authorities say Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

