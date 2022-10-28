Read full article on original website
Delphi killings of two teens case ongoing after arrest of Delphi man
A five-and-a-half-year search for a suspect in the killings of two Indiana teens that stretched nationwide ended with the arrest of a local man, authorities said Monday. How investigators came to arrest 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, will remain a mystery for now, as a court has sealed charging documents and the investigation remains open, but authorities say Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.
Purdue to honor Caleb Swanigan during 2022-23 season
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue University men's basketball team will honor the life and legacy of Caleb Swanigan during the upcoming season by wearing a patch on their uniforms. The logo features the name "Biggie" at the top of the patch, with his former number 50 appearing below...
