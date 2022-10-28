You may be planning to vote for the climate next Tuesday, but truth be told, your work at the ballot box is only a beginning to the pursuit of climate action. Voting for the climate means a lot more than simply electing someone who says they will pursue a climate action agenda. It means following up once they are in office to keep climate at the top of their agenda and prevent it from falling into the business-as-usual routine that happens in politics.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO