Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Support the Missourian, local journalism during the NewsMatch fundraising campaign
The Columbia Missourian has been covering local news for 114 years while training students to become journalists. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates list legislative goals at Chamber of Commerce forum
Candidates for Boone County state House seats squabbled over details of each other’s platforms at a candidate forum Tuesday afternoon. The format of the forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce simply asked them to give their legislative priorities and committee assignments they hope to receive. But they used their answers to attempt to distinguish themselves from each other.
Columbia Missourian
Volunteers prepare quesadillas for incoming customers Tuesday
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu.
Columbia Missourian
Founders of MidwayUSA donate warehouse to NRA Foundation
MidwayUSA co-founders, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, announced that they donated MidwayUSA's Washington Building to the NRA Foundation. The donation includes 139,120 square feet of warehouse space and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia, according to a news release from MidwayUSA.
Columbia Missourian
Voting for the climate means holding candidates accountable
You may be planning to vote for the climate next Tuesday, but truth be told, your work at the ballot box is only a beginning to the pursuit of climate action. Voting for the climate means a lot more than simply electing someone who says they will pursue a climate action agenda. It means following up once they are in office to keep climate at the top of their agenda and prevent it from falling into the business-as-usual routine that happens in politics.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Experimental Music Festival to return for 7th year
Hitt Records co-owner Kyle Cook described experimental music as raw and pure, with “no inhibitions whatsoever.”. It’s not created for commercial success, but rather to express deeply-felt human emotions, Cook said. Columbia will get a taste of experimental music this week during the 7th annual Columbia Experimental Music Festival from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.
Columbia Missourian
MU pauses plan to demolish Crowder Hall after ROTC alumni voice opposition
The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now. The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan.
Columbia Missourian
Gary Greenlee Aug. 24, 1944 — Oct. 29, 2022
After a 6-year-long struggle with Alzheimer-related dementia, Gary has gone home to God. Gratitude and thanks to the outstanding care from all the wonderful staff at Boone Hospital who eased his final days. Gary loved good food, good music, and his Harley. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral...
Columbia Missourian
Voters should improve accessibility and vote with electronic machine
I am writing to encourage people who are visually impaired, and everyone else, to use the electronic machines to cast their votes on Nov. 8. In Boone County, the paper ballot produced by the machine is a different size than those that are hand-marked by the voter. Every voter is eligible to use the electronic machine. If only one blind voter in a polling place is using the machine, their ballot is not secret.
Columbia Missourian
MoDOT seeks public input on U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange
As a part of its building process, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants additional comment from users of the U.S. 63 and Interstate 70 interchange. The public is invited to give input Wednesday at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from MoDOT.
Columbia Missourian
Clayton Farr Jr. named Columbia's new fire chief
Clayton Farr Jr. will serve as the Columbia Fire Department's next fire chief, according to a city news release. The city manager's office announced the selection Monday, officially ending a search that started at the beginning of the year and drew criticism from the local firefighters union.
Columbia Missourian
Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville
The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Oct. 31, 2022
Jason Mathew Stone, 40, of Columbia died Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Bruce Harty Beckett, 75, of Columbia died Oct. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Columbia Missourian
What time does trick or treating start? Tips to get the most out of Halloween
The spookiest day of the year has arrived, and the annual tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween will kick off tonight in Columbia. While doorbell ringing and candy collecting typically starts as the sun sets, Columbia has no official citywide start or end time for trick-or-treating. However, individual neighborhoods may have their own time frames for festivities.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens basketball shines in season opener
It took just six minutes for Stephens basketball to score 17 straight points while its opponent didn’t score a single point. The Stars’ powerful offense quickly caused a frenzy in the crowd. Amid applause and cheers, Stephens opened the season with a 69-56 home win over Benedictine on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
MU's McGuire named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
On the edge, Isaiah McGuire was a problem for South Carolina. And two days after Saturday’s 23-10 win, McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. McGuire tied his career-highs for tackles for loss and sacks with three and two, respectively. Missouri collected 11 tackles for loss and four sacks as a team against South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis wins FIU Invitational
Missouri tennis took home first-place honors at the FIU Invitational on Sunday in Miami, Florida. The Tigers went 23-8 on the weekend in collective singles and doubles matches.
Columbia Missourian
Pettet, Hollenbach named to All-SEC teams
Missouri soccer standouts Grace Pettet and Bella Hollenbach received All-SEC recognition on Sunday following the end of the 2022 regular season. Pettet, the Tigers captain and the anchor of the teams defense, was elected Second Team All-SEC for the first honors of her Missouri career. Pettet scored two goals for Missouri from the center back position while also starting all 17 games.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to face No. 2 Tennessee at 11 a.m.
Missouri’s Nov. 12 game at Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on either CBS or ESPN, with the determination to be made after Saturday’s games are complete.
Columbia Missourian
Maintenance scheduled for Hitt Street this week; delays expected
Maintenance on Hitt Street between Elm and Locust streets will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Columbia Public Works Department. The stretch of road has endured extensive wear and tear since its last resurfacing 10 years ago. To prolong its surface life, crews will apply a thin asphalt layer to one lane at a time, allowing for traffic to continue.
Comments / 0