ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast | Highs Warm to the Middle and Upper 70s by the Weekend. Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!. Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain.
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain. A weak weather maker will spark...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Experts talk dangers of drunk driving on Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A night that’s supposed to full of treats and fun tricks, can quickly turn into a nightmare. “It’s kind of a perfect storm for all of our little ghosts and goblins out there,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with Triple A. Weaver Hawkins explained...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. People can vote Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each county will have a location for early voting. In Lexington, early voting starts Thursday morning at 8:30 at the Lexington Senior Center. There are two constitutional amendments. on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY
WKYT 27

Kynect health insurance enrollment now open for 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in search of health insurance coverage can now shop through the state’s exchange. Health and dental coverage plans that begin in 2023 are now available to enroll in on the state’s Kynect marketplace. Enrollment is open through January 15. All of the plans...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy