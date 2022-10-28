Read full article on original website
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Highs Warm to the Middle and Upper 70s by the Weekend. Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!. Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it's said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain.
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain. A weak weather maker will spark...
Experts talk dangers of drunk driving on Halloween
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A night that’s supposed to full of treats and fun tricks, can quickly turn into a nightmare. “It’s kind of a perfect storm for all of our little ghosts and goblins out there,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with Triple A. Weaver Hawkins explained...
Some struggle to clear property as KYTC flood debris pick-up effort nears end
KENTUCKY (WKYT/WSAZ) - The state’s efforts to clean up some eastern Kentucky counties are nearing an end. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. KYTC crews began clearing debris off of Breathitt County’s...
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. People can vote Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each county will have a location for early voting. In Lexington, early voting starts Thursday morning at 8:30 at the Lexington Senior Center. There are two constitutional amendments. on...
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
Kynect health insurance enrollment now open for 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in search of health insurance coverage can now shop through the state’s exchange. Health and dental coverage plans that begin in 2023 are now available to enroll in on the state’s Kynect marketplace. Enrollment is open through January 15. All of the plans...
