BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are considered one of the NFL's elite teams, according to the Week 9 Power Rankings. Analysis: "If football were arena lacrosse, the Ravens wouldn’t have lost a game in years. While they are a middle-of-the-pack red-zone-efficiency team right now (56%), they will undoubtedly hit an upswing at the right time. Watch the way they were able to put good Tampa Bay linebackers in conflict Thursday night."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO