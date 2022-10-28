Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Among the Elite in Week 9 Power Rankings
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are considered one of the NFL's elite teams, according to the Week 9 Power Rankings. Analysis: "If football were arena lacrosse, the Ravens wouldn’t have lost a game in years. While they are a middle-of-the-pack red-zone-efficiency team right now (56%), they will undoubtedly hit an upswing at the right time. Watch the way they were able to put good Tampa Bay linebackers in conflict Thursday night."
Wichita Eagle
Panthers-Bengals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bengals hope a return home to “The Jungle” in Week 9 to face the Panthers can help them rebound from a 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football. Joe Burrow, playing in his first game without Ja’Marr Chase, struggled to find his rhythm. On Sunday, Burrow will face a Panthers’ defense that just surrendered three touchdown passes to Marcus Mariota.
Wichita Eagle
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 10: UCLA Stays Put in Top Tier
UCLA football (7-1, 4-1) held strong at No. 2 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following the team's 38-13 victory over Stanford. There was not a consensus on where the Bruins belonged compared to their conference foes, with some punishing them for the loss more drastically than others.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Wichita Eagle
Hatchett Continues to Find More Ways to Get on the Field for UW
Following Tuesday's University of Washington football practice, Geirean Hatchett probably was wondering why exactly he was summoned for an on-field interview session. The reason was simple — there was interest in seeing what a new-age, 21st century tight end looked like. That made him laugh. Hatchett is 6-foot-4 and...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive tackle Domenique Davis from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against the Browns. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) out, the team had to elevate one wide receiver. They also promoted Davis for this matchup with DJ Reader on injured reserve and Josh Tupou out with a calf injury.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Rival Eagles Trade Talks on Browns RB Kareem Hunt? Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 HUNT TO NFC EAST? The Philadelphia Eagles, according to a volume of rumors, are interested in Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. It's being suggested that the Browns would move the former NFL rushing champ and their backup runner for maybe just a fourth-round pick, and that Hunt would serve in Philly as the backup to Miles Sanders.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Switching Channels for Game Broadcasts
View the original article to see embedded media. After 23 seasons, the Bears are parting ways with WBBM as their flagship radio station. The team on Tuesday announced games will be broadcast on ESPN AM-1000 in Chicago starting with the 2023 season. "Their plan for presenting Bears football on the...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell
The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, where he will begin on the practice squad ... and if he lives up to his pedigree, could move on up from there. Treadwell is just 27 and at 6-2 and 215 pounds has a physical frame that helped...
Wichita Eagle
Standing Pat: New England Punts on Record Day of NFL Deadline Trades
One of the highlights of New England's season: Crouching Pat. One of the lowlights: Standing pat. On a record-breaking deadline day that capped off a head-spinning week of NFL transactions, the New England Patriots ultimately decided to keep their mediocre football team as is. Amidst the flurry of trades - including 15 in the past week and a record 10 on Tuesday - the Pats punted.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
Wichita Eagle
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Wichita Eagle
Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks
With the NFL's trade deadline coming and going at 1 PM PT on Tuesday, bucking past trends where the organization has been active seeking upgrades, the first place Seahawks chose to sit pat and didn't swing any deals to improve their roster. In recent seasons, general manager John Schneider acquired...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Trade Deadline: Jaguars Acquire Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars used Tuesday's NFL trade deadline to make a big, big move, trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley is currently suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021. He can be reinstated on Feb. 15, 2023. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the...
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
Wichita Eagle
Should Bengals Pursue Recently Released Cornerback Sidney Jones?
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn right ACL in Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the rest of the season. It's a huge loss for Cincinnati's defense. Awuzie is their top cornerback. The Bengals are going to have to sign at least one defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs make move at NFL deadline by trading CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons, source says
The Chiefs on Tuesday beat the NFL trade deadline with a move at the last minute. The Chiefs sent veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star. The trade also gave the...
Wichita Eagle
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
Comments / 0