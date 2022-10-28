ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by Lodi driver

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in the Town of Lodi Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbia County officials. Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a bicyclist...
LODI, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect accused of stabbing, running over teen posts bond

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teenage suspect accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car in Beaver Dam has posted a cash bond, court records indicate Monday. Dylan Lenz, 17, is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the incident that happened earlier this...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton PD arrest man suspected of burglary at Scooter’s Coffee

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Middleton coffee shop was arrested last week, police said Monday. The Middleton Police Department stated that police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Scooter’s Coffee on the 6400 block of University Avenue. An...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested

A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
TOMAH, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrests 20 individuals amidst Halloween celebrations this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite Freakfest being cancelled, the Madison Police Department ramped up their downtown presence this Halloween weekend and arrested 20 people Saturday evening and Sunday morning. MPD partnered with the Madison Fire Department to provide an increased public safety presence in the downtown area this weekend. There...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Inmate death reported at federal corrections facility in Marquette Co.

OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials reported the death of an inmate Tuesday at a Marquette County corrections institution. The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that the inmate, 30-year-old Dana Lee Cobenais, was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution Oxford. Staff immediately attempted life-saving measures and...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Verona man found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon

The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation. Updated: 14 hours...
PRINCETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident arose from a disturbance that began at a...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bicyclist Hit By Car In Green County

A 60-year-old bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car in Green County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says the woman was biking on Haddinger Road in Clarno Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a 16-year-old driving a car. It’s unclear how badly the woman was...
GREEN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy