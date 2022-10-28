Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
nbc15.com
Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by Lodi driver
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in the Town of Lodi Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbia County officials. Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a bicyclist...
nbc15.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Jefferson Co. highway
TOWN OF COLD SPRING, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Jefferson Co. highway late Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office reports. At the time she was struck, the woman, who was identified as Maricela del Carmen...
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of stabbing, running over teen posts bond
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teenage suspect accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car in Beaver Dam has posted a cash bond, court records indicate Monday. Dylan Lenz, 17, is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the incident that happened earlier this...
nbc15.com
DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
nbc15.com
Middleton PD arrest man suspected of burglary at Scooter’s Coffee
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Middleton coffee shop was arrested last week, police said Monday. The Middleton Police Department stated that police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Scooter’s Coffee on the 6400 block of University Avenue. An...
nbc15.com
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
wwisradio.com
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
15-year-old detained following nearly 5 hour standoff with Monroe County deputies
Deputies responded to a call at a rural Tomah residence around 6 p.m. concerning a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Deputies claim the teen fired several shots as they were responding to the incident, including one that struck a nearby residence.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Unconscious Driver at Marshfield Kwik Trip
The Marshfield Police Department responded to an unconscious driver at a Marshfield Kwik Trip. On October 27th, the Department received a report that there was an unconscious female slumped over her steering wheel at a gas pump at the North Peach Avenue Kwik Trip. The female was identified as a 28-year-old Stratford woman.
nbc15.com
MPD arrests 20 individuals amidst Halloween celebrations this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite Freakfest being cancelled, the Madison Police Department ramped up their downtown presence this Halloween weekend and arrested 20 people Saturday evening and Sunday morning. MPD partnered with the Madison Fire Department to provide an increased public safety presence in the downtown area this weekend. There...
nbc15.com
Inmate death reported at federal corrections facility in Marquette Co.
OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials reported the death of an inmate Tuesday at a Marquette County corrections institution. The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that the inmate, 30-year-old Dana Lee Cobenais, was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution Oxford. Staff immediately attempted life-saving measures and...
nbc15.com
Missing Verona man found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
nbc15.com
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation. Updated: 14 hours...
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along...
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident arose from a disturbance that began at a...
seehafernews.com
Bicyclist Hit By Car In Green County
A 60-year-old bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car in Green County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says the woman was biking on Haddinger Road in Clarno Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a 16-year-old driving a car. It’s unclear how badly the woman was...
