Two men assaulted, one taken in hospital in San Marcos

Two men were assaulted in an attack by "an unknown number of assailants" outside a San Marcos liquor store Thursday night, a sheriff's official said.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. on South Santa Fe Avenue, south of Smilax Road, Lt. Scott Roller said.

He said the assailant or assailants used a weapon.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital, Roller said.

No arrests have been made, and no further information was available. Detectives are investigating.

