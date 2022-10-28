ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Lakeside Mall redevelopment gets thumbs-up from Sterling Heights council

Plans to redevelop the struggling Lakeside Mall into a mixed-use development moved forward Tuesday night when Sterling Heights City Council approved an agreement with the shopping center's owner. The council approved, by a 5-2 vote, a memorandum of understanding with Lakeside OOTB Ventures LLC., an affiliate of mall owner Lionheart...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
1470 WFNT

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Why Detroit rejected law requiring restaurants post color-coding inspections

Detroit — The City Council voted Tuesday against a food-grading ordinance to mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows. The proposal called for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Madison Heights to keep its animal shelter, but use county animal control

Madison Heights pet owners will have to get their dog licenses from the county now that the city is using Oakland County animal control services. The move went into effect Tuesday and Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines on Monday gave a presentation on the city’s Facebook page that is on YouTube at https://loom.ly/UVeE56o.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students

Editor's note: Greg Guzmán's name was spelled incorrectly in a previous version of this story. The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Greg Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Warren’s Lipari Foods Sold by H.I.G. Capital

Lipari Foods in Warren, a specialty food distributor, importer, and manufacturer serving independent and specialty grocers, national chains, and convenience stores, has been sold by its holding company, H.I.G. Capital […] The post Warren’s Lipari Foods Sold by H.I.G. Capital appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Detroit News

1 slain, another injured in Highland Park, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a slaying in Highland Park reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported near Third and Elmhurst in the Wayne County community, state police said in a statement. One person was killed and another injured, according to the statement. The injured person remained hospitalized late Tuesday,...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy