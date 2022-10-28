ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Dia de los Muertos, Halloweekend at Skybar, Danny Elfman

By Julius Miller
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 3 days ago

Every Friday, LAMag gathers highlights of L.A. events in our Weekend Guide so you can craft a perfect schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fC5ed_0iqN7VOl00

Dia de Los Muertos

October 29, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Halloweekend brings the excitement of the 23rd annual celebration of the Day of the Dead at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday. The event is divided into two segments, a daytime festival for family-friendly activities and a nighttime party featuring art, altars, food trucks, and crafts. Make sure to mark this one down on your calendars as it is an L.A. classic. [ More info ]

Halloweekend at Skybar

October 28 – 31, Mondrian

It’s one of the dreaded years when Halloween falls on a weeknight—a Monday, no less—so everyone’s confused about which night to celebrate. Mondrian has taken the liberty of celebrating every day of the weekend. Yes, that is Friday through Monday, a nonstop celebration of the city’s favorite holiday. If you need a slight change of scenery, there is even the option of hopping on over to Hotel Ziggy just down the street —on October 29 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Make sure to come dressed up!  [ More info ]

SoCal Corgi Beach Day

October 29, Huntington Beach

For “Howl-O-Ween,” it is easier than ever to get your lovely pets involved in the holiday fun. Bring your furry friend along with you (in their best costume, naturally) for a celebration of Halloween at Huntington Beach. This event boasts gourmet food trucks, giveaways, a vendor village, and a Corgi kissing booth! All dogs and humans are welcome. [ More info ]

Danny Elfman performs music from the films of Tim Burton at Frost Amphitheatre on September 16 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Danny Elfman

October 28 – 29, Hollywood Bowl.

What’s better than Halloween celebrations? Quite possibly, Halloween films. Especially if they are scored by the Oingo Boingo frontman and composer of our time, Danny Elfman. Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas are two of the greatest films in the Halloween genre, and Elfman will perform music from both, along with an expanded version of his famous Coachella set from April. With a career scoring dozens of films—and of course, The Simpsons theme—and a solo album, Big Mess , this career-spanning set will certainly be one of the major L.A. gigs of the year. Don’t miss it! [ More info ]

What's On in L.A. This Weekend: Dia de los Muertos, Halloweekend at Skybar, Danny Elfman

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

