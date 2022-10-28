Man charged in fatal shooting of grandfather, liquor store clerk in West Rogers Park earlier this month

Family members of Salim Khamo lock up J&K Food and Liquor where Khamo was shot and killed in an attempted robbery on Oct. 18 2022, in Chicago. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 53-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Salim Khamo, a West Rogers Park liquor store clerk who was fatally shot this month, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Friday.

Sean Dunnavant, of the 6300 block of North Oakley Avenue, was arrested Wednesday in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue and also charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm after Khamo, 66, was shot about 9:50 p.m. Oct. 17 while he was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue, Brown said.

Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Dunnavant held without bail during a hearing Friday.

“We know this is extremely difficult and traumatic for the family of Mr. Khamo and the community for that matter, and we are just hoping that this offender being brought to justice and being charged brings some measure of peace,” Brown said.

Khamo had previously owned the store, J&K Food and Liquor, but sold it to a family member with the intent to retire, Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Nugarus said.

Khamo was working behind the register and his cousin was also working at the store at the time of the shooting, Nugarus said.

Dunnavant arrived at Khamo’s store on bicycle, Brown said.

Dunnavant approached Khamo and placed his gun on the counter with the barrel facing Khamo while keeping his hand on the gun and tried to rob Khamo, Nugarus said.

Based on video evidence , the two argued, Brown said.

Khamo, who is a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card holder, stepped back and tried to pull out his own handgun from his waistband, Nugarus said. Dunnavant then fired one shot at Khamo, which hit him in the chest.

Police initially wrote in their report of the encounter that Khamo returned fire but did not strike Dunnavant, who ran out of the store, but Nugarus said Khamo’s gun underwent a ballistics analysis, which determined that a bullet had not been fired from his gun.

Police only found Khamo’s gun at the scene and a 9 mm shell casing, which was determined to not have been from the clerk’s gun, Nugarus said.

No money or belongings were taken during the attempted robbery, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department took Khamo to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dunnavant had dropped a cellphone while leaving the crime scene, Brown said additional video evidence revealed.

Dunnavant also left behind the bicycle that he had arrived on outside of the store, and the bicycle had a unique rust pattern and serial number on its headlamp attachment, Nugarus said.

A witness who had known Dunnavant for three years identified the bicycle and Dunnavant as the person who entered the store before the shooting, Nuguarus said. The witness also had Dunnavant’s cellphone number saved, which police discovered belonged to the phone that was recovered.

Police began surveillance of Dunnavant after he was identified until he was arrested, Brown said.

Dunnavant has previously been arrested and served time for aggravated robbery cases, including in Kane and DuPage counties, Nugarus said.

Dunnavant’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 16. A lawyer for Dunnavant could not immediately be reached.

“I want to ask everyone to continue praying for the Khamo family and the community. This was a senseless act of violence that should not have not escalated to the loss of Mr. Khamo’s life,” Brown said. “He was at work at a small business making a living for himself and his family. People who knew Mr. Khamo described him as a hardworking man and most of all, a loving family man.”

