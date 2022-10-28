Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of people on Friday joined former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a "long march" from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.

Pakistan's former prime minister and head of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan (C), addresses supporters during a protest march to Islamabad, in Lahore, on Friday. Photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE

During comments to the crowd, Khan praised rival India for its foreign policy and purchasing Russian oil at a reduced price against pressure from the United States and Western countries not to because of the Ukrainian war. He said not purchasing the oil was against Pakistani national interest.

"I know a lot of things, but I am quiet only because I don't want to harm my country," Khan said . "I do constructive criticism for betterment, otherwise there was a lot I could say."

Inter-Service Intelligence, Pakistan's top law enforcement agency, accused Khan of making a "lucrative offer" to Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in return for backing his government during the political turmoil in March.

Last week, the Pakistan government banned Khan from holding office in the country for at least five years due to corruption allegations.

The decision keeps Khan, 70, from even becoming a member of parliament over that time. Khan remains popular in the country with his party winning six of the eight in the National Assembly and two of three provincial seats.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com