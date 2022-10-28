ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight

By Matt Bernardini
 4 days ago

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said Friday that two adults found dead in a home in Broken Arrow, a suburb of Tulsa, are suspects in the slayings of six children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLGyw_0iqN7P6P00
Emergency crews said that a family of eight was killed in a house fire near Tulsa. Photo by KHOU 11

"Preliminary details into this investigation have determined this incident is likely a murder-suicide," police said in a news release, according to Tulsa World, adding the decedents were one family believed to have lived in the home.

The investigation stems from a house fire that killed eight people on Thursday night.

Neighbors reported a house fire in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, northwest of Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue). When police responded they found a family of eight inside.

"We do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public," Broken Arrow police said in a social media post Thursday night.

"Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It's a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn't have this kind of situation every day," said BAPD spokesman Ethan Hutchins.

Hutchins also said that federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene to investigate the fire, as well as Broken Arrow police and firefighters.

"And so, we're asking the community to please pray and come together because this is something that we don't experience as a city very often," Hutchins said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 66

anna
4d ago

Tragic 😔 prayers for comfort for the loved ones of this family 🙌♥️ I know this isn’t the suspected cause of this house fire, but if any of you use space heaters please use carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms .. it could save lives… rest in love ♥️

Reply(7)
28
Megan Me
3d ago

Wow there's too many of these. We women never know What a man has Inside them. Young women, Please be careful Who you get With , For life....😔😔

Reply
11
Monty
4d ago

Sadly with the state of our country currently we will more than likely start seeing more of this.

Reply(1)
20
 

