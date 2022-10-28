Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said Friday that two adults found dead in a home in Broken Arrow, a suburb of Tulsa, are suspects in the slayings of six children.

Emergency crews said that a family of eight was killed in a house fire near Tulsa. Photo by KHOU 11

"Preliminary details into this investigation have determined this incident is likely a murder-suicide," police said in a news release, according to Tulsa World, adding the decedents were one family believed to have lived in the home.

The investigation stems from a house fire that killed eight people on Thursday night.

Neighbors reported a house fire in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, northwest of Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue). When police responded they found a family of eight inside.

"We do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public," Broken Arrow police said in a social media post Thursday night.

"Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It's a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn't have this kind of situation every day," said BAPD spokesman Ethan Hutchins.

Hutchins also said that federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene to investigate the fire, as well as Broken Arrow police and firefighters.

"And so, we're asking the community to please pray and come together because this is something that we don't experience as a city very often," Hutchins said.

