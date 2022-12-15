These 13 members of Congress have traded stock in Elon Musk's companies during 2022

Elon Musk. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

After buying Twitter, Elon Musk now leads two companies — Twitter and Tesla — with popular stock.

Insider found more than a dozen members of Congress or their spouses traded stocks in one or both companies in 2022.

Congress is debating whether members and their families should be banned from trading individual stocks.

After completing his purchase of Twitter, serial entrepreneur Elon Musk — the wealthiest person in the world — is now the leader of two publicly-traded companies: Tesla and soon-to-be-private Twitter.

The two companies, which are cumulatively worth billions, have traded for years on the NASDAQ stock market, sometimes even by some of the nation's most powerful politicians and their families.

Insider found that at least 13 members of Congress or their family members personally traded stocks in Twitter or Tesla in 2022.

Congress, meanwhile, is currently debating whether its members, their spouses, and dependent children should even be allowed to buy, hold or sell, individual stocks.

Musk, for his part, has emerged as an unavoidable global presence deeply involved in media , communications , transportation , and even space.

The reigning TIME magazine " person of the year ," the New York Times this week dubbed Musk a " geopolitical chaos agent" who unpredictably involves himself in the governmental and international affairs of numerous nations, including Ukraine , Iran , China , Russia , and, of course, the United States .

Here are the 13 members of Congress who reported stock trades in Twitter and Tesla in 2022, according to an Insider analysis of lawmakers' personal financial disclosures filed with Congress:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat of California, holds her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

On March 17, 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, exercised 25 call options (2,500 shares) of Tesla stock at a strike price of $500, with the trade valued at between $1 million and $5 million

Rep. Pat Fallon, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 8, 2022. Jason Andrew/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Rep. Pat Fallon purchased stock in Twitter valued between $15,001 and $50,000 on January 19, 2022

Fallon purchased stock in Twitter valued between $50,001 and $100,000 on January 24, 2022

Fallon sold between $50,001 and $100,000 worth of Twitter stock as part of the company's corporate stock buyback after Musk took the company private

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on November 10, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse purchased stock in Tesla valued between $15,001 and $50,000 on January 28, 2022

Rep. John Garamendi speaks during a news conference on Wall Street bonus taxes in January 2010. Bill Clark/Roll Call/Getty Images

On January 14, 2022, Rep. John Garamendi's spouse sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of stock in Twitter

Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican of California. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Mike Garcia purchased stock in Tesla worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on January 25, 2022

Garcia purchased stock in Tesla valued between $15,001 and $50,000 on February 23, 2022

Garcia purchased stock in Tesla worth between $50,001 and $100,000 on September 29, 2022

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey outside the Capitol on October 21, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

On January 26, 2022, Rep. Josh Gottheimer and his spouse jointly sold stock in Tesla valued between $1,001 and $15,000

On January 31, 2022, Gottheimer and his spouse jointly sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Tesla stock

On February 7, 2022, Gottheimer and his spouse jointly purchased Tesla stock valued between $1,001 and $15,000

On May 26, 2022, Gottheimer and his spouse jointly purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Tesla stock

Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat from Washington Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

On March 22, 2022, Rep. Kim Schrier's spouse, David Gowing, sold stock in Tesla worth between $250,000 and $500,000

On March 22, 2022. Rep. Kim Schrier and her spouse jointly sold stock in Tesla worth between $250,000 and $500,000

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from Texas. US House of Representatives

On May 29, 2022, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez purchased Tesla stock valued between $100,001 and $250,000

Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York on Capitol Hill on April 27, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

On July 18, 2022, Rep. Chris Jacobs purchased stock in Tesla valued between $1,001 and $15,000

In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Kathy Manning, democratic candidate for the the 13th Congressional District of North Carolina, attends an election rally at Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C. Gerry Broome/AP

On September 12, 2022, Rep. Kathy Manning's husband, Randall Kaplan, sold stock in Tesla valued between $1,001 and $15,000

On October 12, 2022, Manning's husband purchased stock in Tesla valued between $1,001 and $15,000

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California. Reed Saxon/AP

On September 5, 2022, Rep. Ro Khanna's dependent child sold Tesla stock worth between $1,001 and $15,000

On September 19, 2022, Khanna's dependent child sold Tesla stock valued between $1,001 and $15,000

On September 29, 2022, Khanna's dependent child purchased Tesla stock valued between $15,001 and $50,000

On September 29, 2022, Khanna's spouse, Ritu Khanna, purchased stock in Tesla valued between $1,001 and $15,000

Rep. David McKinley, a Republican of West Virginia. US House of Representatives

On September 21, 2022, Rep. David McKinley purchased stock in Tesla valued between $1,001 and $15,000

Ranking member Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., conducts a House Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing in Rayburn Building on the FBI's budget request for Fiscal Year 2020 on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/ Getty Images

On December 5, 2022, Rep. Robert Aderholt's child sold stock in Tesla valued between $1,001 and $15,000