THN On The 'O' Podcast: OHLers on NHL Central Scouting's List

 3 days ago

Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten talk about OHLers on the NHL Central Scouting preliminary list, the OHL power rankings, profile the Buffalo Sabres and more.

Colby Barlow is one of the 'A' ranked prospects in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list.

It’s episode two of The Hockey News On The ’O’ Podcast . Hosts Brock Otten and Tony Ferrari discuss the Ontario Hockey League every week, bringing you the best coverage of the OHL from two of the baldest and brightest in the game.

This week, Tony and Brock kick the episode off by discussing the ‘Three Stars’ from the week that was, highlighted by a huge week from Owen Beck.

NHL Central Scouting released their preliminary list, and the guys take a look at the OHLers on the list and discuss who may have been too high and who was too low.

OHLers on the NHL Central Scouting List (; 11:57)

Tony and Brock also go through their first monthly power rankings, looking at the best teams in the league, and profile the one OHL prospect in the Buffalo Sabres organization. The pair finishes the episode by answering some of your questions in our mailbag segment.

The Hockey News Podcast Linktree

Here are more podcasts from the past week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : How About Those Canucks?

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Dan Bylsma on the AHL Firebirds (Team profile: Los Angeles)

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : Wild West and Carolina Prospects (Team profile: Carolina Hurricanes )

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : Chicago's WHL Prospects (Team profile: Chicago Blackhawks )

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : OHL Predictions and Surprises (Team profile: Boston Bruins )

