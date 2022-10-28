ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans event at the Military Aviation Preservation Society Air Museum

GREEN − The Military Aviation Preservation Society Museum, 2260 International Parkway, will hold its 10th annual Veterans Event Nov. 12 between 4 and 8:30 pm with a special ceremony of thanks and remembrance at 6 p.m.

Dave Conner, former U.S. Navy, will share the story of his son who served as a Marine, the injuries sustained while he served, and his road to recovery. His story represents what many families went through after 9/11.

Graham Webb III will add the last four carved wooden eagle feathers to the Fallen Feathers Memorial. Webb created the display at MAPS as a commemoration to Ohioans lost since the beginning of the War on Terror and associated conflicts.

The 10th Annual Veterans Event is open to the public, veterans, friends, and family of the armed forces. Military dress is optional for veterans and smart casual for all guests. Advance registration is required.

Cost for the buffet dinner and program is $25 per person. Tables for six to eight people can be reserved for an additional $20. Registration and social hour will begin at 4 pm, with the buffet dinner at 5 p.m. The museum will remain open for guests until 8:30.

No pay-at-the door accepted. Registration may be made by calling Valerie Kinney, 330-896-6332 ext. 108, or emailing her at kinney.valerie@mapsairmuseum.org. Paper forms are available at MAPS. Deadline for registration is Sunday. No reservations will be taken postmarked later than Monday. Make checks to MAPS Air Museum. Send on-paper registration or checks to MAPS Air Museum, Attention: Valerie Kinney, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton, OH, 44720. Canceled checks will be confirmation.

