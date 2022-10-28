ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Walsh University online auction starts Thursday

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhvFy_0iqN77Xo00

NORTH CANTON − The Walsh University Women’s Committee's Fall Online Auction will begin Thursday Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. and close Saturday at 7 p.m.

Support Walsh students by bidding on one-of-a-kind items, themed baskets, holiday décor and gift certificates. It’s the single largest fundraiser for the Walsh Women’s Committee.

Register at https://one.bidpal.net/wcauction22/welcome. As a result of your support last year, the committee is able to award 10 scholarships to students in 2022-23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Gorge Dam demolition takes one step closer to reality

Community members in Summit County got an update last night on a multimillion-dollar project to remove the Gorge Dam. The dam is one of the last structures still obstructing the natural flow of the Cuyahoga River and is one of the largest water quality problems for the river. The dam...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

Medieval jewelry Etsy shop opens brick and mortar store

The medieval jewelry shop Different Branches, Same Roots is stepping into the world of brick and mortar. Originally an online-only store on Etsy.com, the company has a physical location at 4615 West Streetsboro Rd. in Richfield. Owner and founder Sarah Mitschke developed an interest in the world of medieval and...
RICHFIELD, OH
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

HHS grads endeavor to leave legacy of love, hope in poignant podcast

If one were to assign roles from the 1968 film “The Love Bug” to Hudson High School graduates Jerry Dorneker and Chris Mikolay – who recently went on their own Volkswagen Beetle-fueled adventure – the temptation would be to cast Dorneker in the role of race car driver “Jim Douglas” and make Mikolay his philosophical sidekick “Tennessee Steinmetz.”
HUDSON, OH
27 First News

Side hustle turns into a successful family business

WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
WARREN, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy