Walsh University online auction starts Thursday

NORTH CANTON − The Walsh University Women’s Committee's Fall Online Auction will begin Thursday Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. and close Saturday at 7 p.m.

Support Walsh students by bidding on one-of-a-kind items, themed baskets, holiday décor and gift certificates. It’s the single largest fundraiser for the Walsh Women’s Committee.

Register at https://one.bidpal.net/wcauction22/welcome. As a result of your support last year, the committee is able to award 10 scholarships to students in 2022-23.