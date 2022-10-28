ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WLBT

Walthall County deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler Saturday night

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Walthall County deputy was involved in a vehicle crash Saturday night. According to the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nickie Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler while responding to a call in Tylertown, Mississippi. Willoughby sustained “extensive” injuries and was later transferred to Southwest...
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Petal raises nearly $1 million in 1st 11 months of sales tax

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents who have eaten out over the last year have helped raise thousands of dollars for the city. Last fall, the City of Petal implemented a 3 percent sales tax at all restaurants to raise money for the city. Over the last year, the city...
PETAL, MS

