Martha's Vineyard Times

Teaching the truth

We who live or visit the Island are privileged guests of the Aquinnah Wampanoag, whose ancestors have lived on Noepe (Martha’s Vineyard) for at least 10,000 years. Sitting on the Aquinnah (Gay Head) Cliffs is a rich resource, the Aquinnah Cultural Center (ACC), with a mission to preserve and document the Aquinnah Wampanoag self-defined history, culture, and contributions of the past, present, and future.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
KINGSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Raise the roof

Everyone is gearing up for the 2022 Barn Raisers Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. The celebration commemorates the raising of the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury in 1994, and folks have been gathering in the hall to dance, eat, drink, and listen to some great music pretty much every year since. It’s been a tradition at the Barn Raisers Ball for Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish to perform in the same spot they played immediately following the construction of the barn. Many of the community members who originally helped raise the sturdy structure almost three decades ago will be present. All 300 or so barn raisers will receive free admission, and the usual tasty food options will be available.
WEST TISBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery

WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
WORCESTER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Why are Black teens more likely to be arrested?

THE POLICE are four times more likely to physically arrest a Black teen than a White teen for a juvenile offense. But why is that? Do Black teens commit more serious offenses, are they hurt by biased policing, or both? A new report uses state court data to not only draw attention to racial disparities in Massachusetts’ juvenile justice system but also to analyze why they exist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Hook it up

Whether you’re learning to crochet or are more advanced, the Vineyard Haven library offers an adult class Sunday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 5 pm. Stop by to whip up a couple of granny squares, or start on a more long-term craft like a blanket or scarf. It’s getting colder so you might want to craft a set of fingerless gloves. The event is free, and a great way to keep warm.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fantastic fabric with the quilt guild

The Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild will debut some of their beautiful handmade quilts at the West Tisbury library through the month of November, according to a press release from the guild. According to the quilt guild website, their mission is to preserve and promote the art and craft of quilting through community education, and to explore the concept of modern quilting through sharing.
WEST TISBURY, MA
WSBS

Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million

As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained

What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bhsinsight.com

A.J. Fikry: Hollywood Comes to Cape Cod

It isn’t everyday that you put on a movie and it opens with a woman walking by Hyannis Harbor on her way to get on a Hy-Line ferry. On October 7, the Cape Cinema played “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” for the first time. The movie is based on a 2014 novel that shares the same name. It follows a bookstore owner who lives on the fictional Alice Island and follows him throughout his life.
WNAW 94.7

Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts

"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.

The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Education Next

Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

