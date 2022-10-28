Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Teaching the truth
We who live or visit the Island are privileged guests of the Aquinnah Wampanoag, whose ancestors have lived on Noepe (Martha’s Vineyard) for at least 10,000 years. Sitting on the Aquinnah (Gay Head) Cliffs is a rich resource, the Aquinnah Cultural Center (ACC), with a mission to preserve and document the Aquinnah Wampanoag self-defined history, culture, and contributions of the past, present, and future.
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Raise the roof
Everyone is gearing up for the 2022 Barn Raisers Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. The celebration commemorates the raising of the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury in 1994, and folks have been gathering in the hall to dance, eat, drink, and listen to some great music pretty much every year since. It’s been a tradition at the Barn Raisers Ball for Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish to perform in the same spot they played immediately following the construction of the barn. Many of the community members who originally helped raise the sturdy structure almost three decades ago will be present. All 300 or so barn raisers will receive free admission, and the usual tasty food options will be available.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery
WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Why are Black teens more likely to be arrested?
THE POLICE are four times more likely to physically arrest a Black teen than a White teen for a juvenile offense. But why is that? Do Black teens commit more serious offenses, are they hurt by biased policing, or both? A new report uses state court data to not only draw attention to racial disparities in Massachusetts’ juvenile justice system but also to analyze why they exist.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Hook it up
Whether you’re learning to crochet or are more advanced, the Vineyard Haven library offers an adult class Sunday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 5 pm. Stop by to whip up a couple of granny squares, or start on a more long-term craft like a blanket or scarf. It’s getting colder so you might want to craft a set of fingerless gloves. The event is free, and a great way to keep warm.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fantastic fabric with the quilt guild
The Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilt Guild will debut some of their beautiful handmade quilts at the West Tisbury library through the month of November, according to a press release from the guild. According to the quilt guild website, their mission is to preserve and promote the art and craft of quilting through community education, and to explore the concept of modern quilting through sharing.
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million
As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
GoLocalProv
Nathan Kaufman: While He Was Golfing, He Was Allegedly Ripping off RI Kids for Millions
Rhode Island State Police documents secured by GoLocal unveil the double life of accused embezzler Nathan Kaufman. He was arrested in September by the State Police. Despite allegations of stealing millions, he is free on $15,000 surety bail -- he only had to pay 10% or $1,500 and surrender his passport.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained
What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash
BOSTON, Mass. — The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has added an array of new items to its list of materials that residents are not allowed to throw out for trash collection each week.
Maura T. Healey is best choice for governor of Massachusetts (Editorial)
The decision by Gov. Charlie Baker not to seek a third term created a wide-open race to succeed him, but soon, one candidate among the Democrats stood out. Attorney General Maura T. Healey is the choice of The Republican to succeed Baker as governor of Massachusetts and usher in a new period of opportunity and growth for the state.
bhsinsight.com
A.J. Fikry: Hollywood Comes to Cape Cod
It isn’t everyday that you put on a movie and it opens with a woman walking by Hyannis Harbor on her way to get on a Hy-Line ferry. On October 7, the Cape Cinema played “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” for the first time. The movie is based on a 2014 novel that shares the same name. It follows a bookstore owner who lives on the fictional Alice Island and follows him throughout his life.
NECN
Could Healey Lose the Governor's Race in Deep-Blue Mass.? ‘In What World?' Experts Ask
There's virtually nothing Maura Healey could do to lose the race for governor of Massachusetts to her Trump-backed challenger Geoff Diehl in next week's election, pundits from across the political spectrum say. While they identified some potential road blocks that could ruffle Healey's seemingly silky smooth campaign, they saw her...
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.
The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters
The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
