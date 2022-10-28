ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Are We Ready For Puppy Pot?

If you are like me, your favorite time with your puppy is when they calm down and get super snuggly and sleepy. Usually puppies have two settings, high speed and comatose. Then as they get a bit bigger they develop their own fears just like anyone else. Every dog gets...
COLORADO STATE
Cat Country 107.3

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
Shore News Network

Toms River students paint downtown business Windows ahead of Halloween parade

The annual ritual of painting downtown Toms River business windows by local high school students took place on Friday in advance of this week’s Halloween parade. The Toms River Halloween parade is one of the largest in New Jersey and is attended by thousands each year. Each year students from the local high schools descend upon downtown Toms River businesses and paint spooky Halloween-themed murals in the storefront windows. On Friday, Toms River mayor Maurice Hill took a stroll down Main Street in order to get a first-hand look at this year’s artistic creations. The students are art students from The post Toms River students paint downtown business Windows ahead of Halloween parade appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
