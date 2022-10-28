Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Letter to the Editor: Look at issues, facts
I am a retired registered nurse, and I also consider myself a responsible Republican voter. My main concerns for this election involve our children’s education, our nursing homes, our group homes, our police and our mentally challenged veterans. These individuals should be our No. 1 priority in this state. I attended the Red Wing public forum, and I learned that our group homes and nursing homes are understaffed and underfunded and some are closing in our county and more may close in the near future.
Letter to the Editor: Elect the right people
Election time is just around the corner, and it’s time to elect the right people that have the capacity to run this city as a good running business. The present city administrator and a few of the City Council members do not have the capacity to manage this city the way it needs to be run.
Letter to the Editor: One to take initiative
While growing up with Pam’s son, I’ve gotten to know her very well over the years. Pam has always been a proactive member of our community. Not waiting for something to happen, but being the one to take initiative. If you know Pam, you know she isn’t one...
Honor Society members clean up roadway
Members of Cannon Falls’ Minnesota Honor Society participated in a ditch cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15. The group covered the area from St. Pius Church to the top of the first roundabout where their sign is. The group participates in two ditch cleanups each year, the first one being in fall and the second one in the spring.
Dudley’s Pizza gets new owners; Flodeen pens letter thanking community
Dudley’s Pizza and Sandwich shop, an institution in Cannon Falls and southeast Minnesota, is under new ownership after Dudley Flodeen sold the shop after 30 years. Flodeen sold it to employees Nolan Hartl and his fiance Victoria Guerts, both of whom worked at the shop, met there and after taking time away returned to it. The sale was effective Oct. 1.
Library activities set for November for all ages
The Cannon Falls Library announced the following events for November. NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) classes every Tuesday in November from 6-7 p.m. Health Fair: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library. Make-It-Monday: Holiday Decor, Monday, Nov. 21, at 6-7:30 p.m. in the library. Sign...
Cannon Falls volleyball sweeps PEM, heads to Rochester
The Cannon Falls Bomber volleyball team swept its first-round playoff match against the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs Thursday to start the road back to state. The Bombers are the No. 2 seed in Section 1AA and handled No. 15 PEM easily 25-5, 25-17, 25-13. The only hiccup came in the second set as the Bombers hit a bit of a rut but quickly recovered. Cannon Falls hosted the first-round match but will now travel to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center for the rest of the Section 1AA playoffs.
Bomber runners finish season at sections
The Cannon Falls Bomber cross country teams ended their seasons at the Section 1AA championships in Albert Lea on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Bomber boys finished 12th out of 12 teams as sophomore Gavin Johnson did not race due to an illness. Sophomores Samuel Wagenknecht and Isaac Anderson finished back-to-back...
Bombers girls tennis finishes season with individuals; Tennessen takes fourth
Six Cannon Falls girls tennis players competed at the Section 1A individual tournament two weeks ago in Rochester. Livia Tennessen and Sophia Nerison both played singles competition while the teams of Lauren Ritz/Josie Sjoquist and Claire Dicke/Allison Hughes competed in doubles. Tennessean was the top finisher for the Bombers in fourth.
Section championship bound: Bombers handle La Crescent, set up rematch with PEM
The Cannon Falls Bomber football team will get the chance to avenge its Section 1AAA championship loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) last fall as both teams once again face off on Friday, Nov. 4, at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium with the chance to go to state. The No. 2-seeded Bombers handled...
Randolph football's season ends in loss to Fillmore Central
The Randolph Rocket football team’s 2022 season came to an end Saturday in a blowout loss at No. 1 seed Fillmore Central 49-20. The Rockets, who were the No. 4 seed, trailed 40-0 at halftime which virtually ended the game. Randolph finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record...
