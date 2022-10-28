New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson's performance Sunday against the New England Patriots was nothing new for Gang Green fans. They've seen Bill Belichick dismantle the green and white's dreams, one quarterback at a time. In fact, first-round draft pick quarterbacks are a Belichick specialty. He usually has them "seeing ghosts" or old Bill just has the Jets' QB's throw his Patriots the ball at very inopportune times.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO