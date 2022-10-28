Read full article on original website
2022 General Election: Hollister City Council District 2
Hani Mayzouni, Sergio Montanez, incumbent Rolan Resendiz and Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra. Photos provided by the candidates. Four candidates are running for the Hollister City Council District 2 seat: Hani Mayzouni, Sergio Montanez, incumbent Rolan Resendiz and Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra. District 2 covers the western part of the city including R.O. Hardin Elementary School, Calaveras Elementary School and west of the tennis courts at Hollister High School.
Fall fundraiser begins: Strengthen local news!
As the BenitoLink team launches its annual fall fundraiser, we want to thank our community for the wide support we have received over the last 10 years. Ten years. It’s hard to believe. Back in 2012, BenitoLink was developed out of a vision to provide local news and fill a critical information void. At the time, reporters no longer covered city council or supervisor meetings. Community members said they felt disconnected. So a small group of residents with the help of the Knight Foundation and the Community Foundation for San Benito County built BenitoLink.
San Benito County to receive state broadband investments
Information provided by Monterey Bay Economic Partnership. The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership announced San Benito County was awarded approximately $500,000 in Local Agency Technical Assistance grants from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). According to the release, the funds are aimed at addressing digital equity and infrastructure in San Benito County.
Investigation Sustains Allegation That Supervisor Bushnell Mistreated County Staff Member
PREVIOUSLY: County Planner Accuses Supervisor Michelle Bushnell of Misconduct in a Cannabis Meeting, Prompting Board to Revisit Its Code of Conduct. An outside investigation has sustained an allegation against Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, finding that she violated the county’s code of conduct by mistreating a staff member during a meeting in the Planning Department late last year.
Community Foundation and local sponsors help BenitoLink reach new community members
On September 21, BenitoLink received a $9,108 grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC). Thanks to the funds from this grant, BenitoLink has been able to improve our Your Voice – Your Vote Election Forums with the goal of reaching more county residents. English and Spanish...
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ballot drop-off boxes are open for early votes across San Benito County. County officials say they have received complaints of people watching voters drop off their ballots. According to reports, these people were not directly hovering over these ballot boxes and not showing any concealed weapons. They were, however, about 30 feet The post San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is on-site at the Monterey County Government Center after a bomb threat was reported, according to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo. The building was evacuated, and deputies are working to assess the threat. They will be using bomb-sniffing dogs to check the building. The search of the The post Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat appeared first on KION546.
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
3.0 earthquake hits near Hollister Friday morning
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An earthquake struck near Hollister and Gilroy, early Friday morning. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 7 miles north-northeast of Hollister, and east of Gilroy. The quake...
Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE NOV. 1 2022 at 5:30 p.m. -- “I think he had his mouth open and was expecting me to be a soft seal,” shark attack survivor Jim Affinito said. “So he hit me with his nose but then the board's kind of unyielding flat surface hit him in his nose. The post Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience. appeared first on KION546.
Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Halloween morning on the 100 block of Second Street. Witnesses said that a man ran away before police could arrive just before 3 a.m. A suspect description was given, and police found someone matching the description within minutes. Aaron Ibarra, The post Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police appeared first on KION546.
Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested four known gang members in city limits Sunday night around 11 p.m. Police said they stopped a car near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver, David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad, was driving drunk with a suspended license. In the The post Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found appeared first on KION546.
CHP looking for driver who disappeared after U-Haul plunged into Merced creek
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision reported early Saturday on Highway 99 after a U-Haul truck was located submerged in Bear Creek. No injuries have been reported and CHP investigators as of Sunday morning were still looking for the driver of the truck, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
Fatal Car Accident on Buena Vista Drive and M Street in Merced
The Merced Police Department is investigating whether street racing contributed to a car crash that killed a 67-year-old woman on M Street. The motor vehicle collision took place on October 26, 2022, at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and M Street, according to Merced PD. Details on the Car...
Gang-related shooting kills 1 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — A 20-year-old Greenfield man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man in a gang-related incident Saturday morning. According to the Greenfield Police Department, local officers responded to a victim of a shooting in the 50 block of Fourth Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. There they found Ramiro Silva Martin, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Greenfield police on high alert following weekend murder
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police heading into a night of trick or treating with heightened awareness following a weekend that left one person dead and five alleged gang members in jail. Police say it all started when a man was shot and killed outside a cannabis dispensary. “This is...
Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
