ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amanda Staveley gave ‘false picture’ over Newcastle United finances, court told

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRsyX_0iqN5jjd00

Financier Amanda Staveley allegedly gave the press a “false picture” of the financial health of Newcastle United under former owner Mike Ashley, putting her in breach of a £10 million loan deal with the sportswear tycoon, the High Court has been told.

Mr Ashley is bringing a claim against the businesswoman, alleging she broke the terms of the agreement that required her not to “admonish” him or “diminish” his reputation over the management of the Premier League team in public or to journalists.

Ms Staveley, who is opposing the legal challenge alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, the guarantor of the loan, denies making any breach, including allegations she passed information directly or indirectly to a Sunday Times journalist.

The takeover of the Magpies by an 80% Saudi-backed consortium completed in October last year was brokered by Ms Staveley, with her firm PCP Capital Partners taking 10%.

The loan secured by the financier with Mr Ashley at the time was to pay for costs and expenses incurred by her and her subsidiaries in relation to the buyout, the court was told.

A preliminary hearing on Friday heard that Mr Ashley, bringing the case through his St James Holdings company, alleges Ms Staveley violated the loan agreement through two “events of default” – in statements to journalists on November 11 last year and via information provided to Sunday Times journalist Sam Chambers on or before January 21 2022.

The two-year “vendor loan agreement” is due to be paid back on October 9 next year, plus simple interest of 3%, but Mr Ashley is seeking early repayment, the court heard.

Richard Lissack KC, representing Mr Ashley’s holding company, told the online hearing, at which neither Mr Ashley nor Ms Staveley and her husband were present, that a “false picture as to the financial health of Newcastle United was conveyed” by the businesswoman to the press or on her behalf.

The barrister, who described Newcastle’s new Saudi owners as “controversial”, alleged that Ms Staveley had “intended to do some harm to Mr Ashley”.

In written submissions, Gerard Rothschild, representing Ms Staveley and her husband, said Mr Ashley gave the impression of treating the case as a “roving inquiry” into her opinions about the retail magnate and as “an opportunity for a judge to write a history of Mr Ashley’s involvement in Newcastle United Football Club”.

He said direct quotes from Ms Staveley used in press articles in November last year were “innocuous” and did not breach the loan terms, while also denying she made statements to a journalist prior to the publication of a Sunday Times column in January.

The relevant statements in relation to the newspaper allegations include “Sports Direct did not pay NUFC for advertising for the past two years” and that “NUFC’s cash reserves were depleted when the new owners took over”, Mr Rothschild said.

They also included: “Mike Ashley wanted to remain a minority shareholder in NUFC but the new owners refused.”

Friday’s hearing included a bid by Mr Ashley’s barrister to widen the scope of issues in the case, to include whether Ms Staveley may have made other statements to journalists breaching the loan deal or publicly criticised Mr Ashley “for making insufficient investments in Newcastle United”.

Mr Lissack argued in written submissions that this was appropriate to include in disclosure in the claim because the “financial soundness” of the club at its sale to the consortium of investors “has direct bearing on the meaning and motivation behind the information provided to Mr Chambers”.

He alleged that if “additional negative briefings” against Mr Ashley were made it was allegedly “more likely” Ms Staveley gave information to the journalist.

But Mr Justice Bryan rejected Mr Lissack’s arguments, ruling that as a bid to secure further disclosure it was a “fishing expedition” for evidence or a “turning out of the filing cabinets” over what was not a “key issue” in the case.

The judge ordered that disclosure in the case should be made by Valentine’s Day next year, telling lawyers this would allow time for both sides to potentially find an alternative resolution to the dispute.

He said the value of the claim was “not high” but the costs were going to be “very considerable” and encouraged the parties to “consider their overall dispute”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard. Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.
newschain

MP condemns ITV over decision to turn murder plot into ‘stupid’ drama

Labour MP Rosie Cooper has criticised ITV’s decision to turn a plot to murder her into a “stupid, stupid, stupid” drama series. The MP for West Lancashire also accused the broadcaster and anti-fascism campaign group Hope not hate (Hnh) of using her as a “marketing tool”.
newschain

Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis. The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday. A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost...
VERMONT STATE
newschain

Braverman reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach

Suella Braverman said she was “sorry for the errors of judgment” made in the use of her personal email to send a draft government statement to an ally as she faced further questions over her conduct. The Home Secretary set out details of the email blunder which led...
newschain

Tory MP involved in Braverman resignation row offers backing to Home Secretary

The Tory MP and recipient of the email that forced Suella Braverman to resign as home secretary under Liz Truss has given his full backing to the embattled minister. The Home Secretary, who was reappointed by Rishi Sunak despite her resignation from Ms Truss’s government only days earlier, sent draft immigration policy to Tory backbencher Sir John Hayes from a personal email address, inadvertently also sending it to a staff member of another Conservative MP.
newschain

Legacy of powersharing vacuum before Covid hit ‘will be examined by UK inquiry’

The legacy of Northern Ireland’s powersharing vacuum prior to the Covid-19 emergency will inevitably by examined by the UK inquiry into the pandemic, a preliminary hearing has been told. Lead counsel to the Northern Ireland module of the inquiry, Clair Dobbin KC, told chairwoman Baroness Hallett a ministerial executive...
newschain

James Corden: Takeoff used to call me Big Drip and I loved that

James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”. The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
newschain

Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced. The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart. Lewis, who was as well known...
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

Kerry Katona’s ex-fiance formally settles claim against newspaper publisher

Kerry Katona’s former fiance has said he was “robbed of a normal relationship” with her and “put through hell”, as he received a public apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking. David Cunningham, 43, was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher, which...
newschain

Jail terms for police officers in WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment after sharing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and ableist messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens before he murdered Sarah Everard – but have been bailed ahead of an appeal. Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel...
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
newschain

Wales assistant Jonathan Humphreys says All Blacks are ‘still a massive threat’

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys has dismissed any notion of New Zealand vulnerability heading into Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash. It has been a rollercoaster year for All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his players, with New Zealand losing four of their 10 Tests. Those defeats included two...
newschain

Braverman told to stop targeting Albanians to ‘excuse failures’ by nation’s PM

Home Secretary Suella Braverman must stop “discriminating” against Albanians to “excuse policy failures” during the migration crisis, the Albanian prime minister has said. Edi Rama called for “mutual respect” on Wednesday as he struck out at the “insane” and “easy rhetoric” of targeting his citizens for...
newschain

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen. Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.
newschain

MP suggests people of Scotland ‘hostages in a territorial British colony’

People in Scotland are “hostages in a territorial British colony”, a pro-independence MP has suggested. Neale Hanvey, Alba Party MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, made the remarks as he pressed Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions. Mr Hanvey told the Commons: “The Prime Minister will know that...
newschain

Families of Disappeared brave rain for walk in memory of loved ones

Families of Disappeared victims of the Northern Ireland Troubles braved torrential rain and heavy winds to complete a silent walk in memory of their loved ones. Relatives urged those involved in the deaths of their relatives to unburden their consciences and finally reveal where they are buried. Seventeen people were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy