Aspen, CO

aspenpublicradio.org

Quite the feet: Dump of snow makes early-season turns possible in Aspen and Snowmass

With nearly 2 feet of fresh snow on the mountains this week, you might already be scouting your line for some early-season turns. Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle says the white stuff at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass Ski Area and Buttermilk Mountain is fair game for uphillers who want to chase fresh tracks right now.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local Coffee House to close temporarily for the first time

Local Coffee House will temporarily close from Monday to Dec. 15, marking the first time that the local business has closed for an offseason since it was founded in 2018. On Sunday, the final day before shutting its doors for a six-week closure, Local Coffee House will offer 50% off of all food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee house also will host a costume competition, with the winner receiving a complimentary annual membership to Local’s neighboring Here House social club — for which yearly rates currently range from $2,400 to $5,000.
ASPEN, CO
KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

