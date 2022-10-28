NEWARK, N.J. -- A 6-year-old girl was shot on South Orange Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.The child is in extremely critical condition, and is at the same hospital where the police officers wounded in the shooting earlier in afternoon are being treated.A police cruiser sped up to the hospital with that wounded little girl and so many of those officers already present to support the wounded cops rushed to help her, CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported.In the middle of the crowd, a person was seen carrying her into the hospital.Police say she was one of three people shot on...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO