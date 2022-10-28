ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainsboro Township, NJ

NJ.com

Manhunt is on for gunman who shot 2 Newark police officers

A manhunt was on to find a gunman who shot two police officers Tuesday afternoon in Newark, while the wounded cops remained hospitalized, officials said at evening press conferences. Authorities begged for the public’s help to find a suspect they identified as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange, who they...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man

A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say

An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NBC New York

Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
NEWARK, NJ
6abc

2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

6-year-old shot on South Orange Avenue in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A 6-year-old girl was shot on South Orange Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.The child is in extremely critical condition, and is at the same hospital where the police officers wounded in the shooting earlier in afternoon are being treated.A police cruiser sped up to the hospital with that wounded little girl and so many of those officers already present to support the wounded cops rushed to help her, CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported.In the middle of the crowd, a person was seen carrying her into the hospital.Police say she was one of three people shot on...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girl, 6, among 2 shot in Newark

A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man stabs security guard at N.J. Halloween event, authorities say

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a Halloween event over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. The guard at the Hilton Hotel Parsippany event on Sunday intervened in an altercation between attendees, and was allegedly stabbed with a knife, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina announced in a joint release.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County woman sentenced to probation for harassing 13-year-old girl

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced to probation for harassing a 13-year-old girl, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch. Elizabeth Hogoboom-Szluka, 45, of Branchville Borough was sentenced on October 27 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
