New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
5 Years Later, Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged for Allegedly Robbing Business of $700,000 Cash
Nearly five years to the day after the alleged crime, authorities say a man from Ocean County has been arrested and charged with robbing a check-cashing business that netted $700,000. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago says 41-year-old Travis A. Bryant of Jackson is facing first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and...
Cop who fatally shot man armed with knife will not be criminally charged, officials say
An officer who fatally shot a man who barricaded himself in a room armed with a knife in 2020 will not be criminally charged, a state grand jury ruled Monday. A woman called 911 on Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:14 p.m. to report that her neighbors in Asbury Park were fighting and that she thought the altercation had turned physical, investigators said.
Massive search for gunman accused of shooting 2 Newark cops continues into 2nd day
A massive search was underway Wednesday for a gunman believed to be armed and dangerous who shot and injured two Newark police officers at an apartment building in the city’s South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Both officers were in stable condition late Tuesday at University Hospital in Newark —...
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
Manhunt is on for gunman who shot 2 Newark police officers
A manhunt was on to find a gunman who shot two police officers Tuesday afternoon in Newark, while the wounded cops remained hospitalized, officials said at evening press conferences. Authorities begged for the public’s help to find a suspect they identified as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange, who they...
Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man
A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say
An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
2 Newark police officers shot by gunman on rooftop, suspect at large
A gunman who was firing from a rooftop with a rifle shot two Newark police officers leading to an active police presence on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
NBC New York
Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody
Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
6abc
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
6-year-old child, 2 adults shot in Newark
A 6-year-old child and two adults were shot in Newark on Tuesday.
33 rounded up in Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘fall sweep’
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has rounded up 33 people wanted for serious crimes like aggravated assault and weapons possession, as well as minor offenses like trespassing and violation of probation. “I’m very proud of the work of my officers whose vigilance, attention to detail, and commitment to upholding...
6-year-old shot on South Orange Avenue in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A 6-year-old girl was shot on South Orange Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.The child is in extremely critical condition, and is at the same hospital where the police officers wounded in the shooting earlier in afternoon are being treated.A police cruiser sped up to the hospital with that wounded little girl and so many of those officers already present to support the wounded cops rushed to help her, CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported.In the middle of the crowd, a person was seen carrying her into the hospital.Police say she was one of three people shot on...
Girl, 6, among 2 shot in Newark
A 6-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were shot and injured Tuesday evening in Newark, authorities said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue, Newark police said in a statement. The incident appeared to be unrelated to the shooting of...
Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police
A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
Man stabs security guard at N.J. Halloween event, authorities say
A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a Halloween event over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. The guard at the Hilton Hotel Parsippany event on Sunday intervened in an altercation between attendees, and was allegedly stabbed with a knife, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina announced in a joint release.
2 charged after gun, ammo and drugs recovered in Jersey City traffic stop: police
A man and a woman were arrested when Jersey City police recovered a stolen, loaded handgun, illegal ammunition and drugs during a traffic stop late Monday night, authorities said. The vehicle was pulled over at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Florence and Montgomery streets, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione...
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
NJ man, 70, charged with DWI after striking sanitation worker, nearly runs over sergeant
A 70-year-old New Jersey man was charged with a DWI after he struck a sanitation worker and then nearly hit a police sergeant as he tried to flee Friday morning, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County woman sentenced to probation for harassing 13-year-old girl
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was sentenced to probation for harassing a 13-year-old girl, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch. Elizabeth Hogoboom-Szluka, 45, of Branchville Borough was sentenced on October 27 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
NJ.com
NJ
