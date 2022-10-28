ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

womenshoopsworld.com

Veterans, newcomers and coaches lifting USC in team reboot

Unique situations have become a part of every day life for college teams across the country over the last three years. Even so, USC’s lead up to this season stands out. More than half of the team are newcomers, coaches and athletes are largely new to each other, and all playing are sophomores and above. Weaving it all together is new associate head coach Beth Burns, as she fills in for second-year head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who gave birth to a daughter two weeks ago.
COLUMBIA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

No longer UofSC: University of South Carolina rebrands back to USC

The question, which has been a point of contention amongst University of South Carolina students and alumni, is now officially over — again, that is. The University of South Carolina will rebrand as USC, the college announced Oct. 26. The university will also update its branding marks, focusing on...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat

Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC

