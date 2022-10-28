Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
Three Questions From Missouri Game
South Carolina must correct some deficiencies before they finish out the regular season; what questions must they answer?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler delivers head-scratching quote about South Carolina offense after loss to Mizzou
Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina offense didn’t get much going in a 23-10 loss to Mizzou on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Rattler threw for 171 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception and the Gamecocks only managed 32 total rushing yards. It wasn’t a great performance from OC...
thecutoffnews.com
Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum predictions for Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on SEC Nation
The site of "SEC Nation" on Saturday morning was Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football game. During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.
womenshoopsworld.com
Veterans, newcomers and coaches lifting USC in team reboot
Unique situations have become a part of every day life for college teams across the country over the last three years. Even so, USC’s lead up to this season stands out. More than half of the team are newcomers, coaches and athletes are largely new to each other, and all playing are sophomores and above. Weaving it all together is new associate head coach Beth Burns, as she fills in for second-year head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who gave birth to a daughter two weeks ago.
greenvillejournal.com
No longer UofSC: University of South Carolina rebrands back to USC
The question, which has been a point of contention amongst University of South Carolina students and alumni, is now officially over — again, that is. The University of South Carolina will rebrand as USC, the college announced Oct. 26. The university will also update its branding marks, focusing on...
Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
USC Gamecock
MOLD U: Hundreds of students struggle with mold in campus dorms, USC system unfit to analyze reports
USC students complained of mold growth in on-campus dorms more than 840 times in the past two years, documenting mushrooms growing from ceilings, mold ballooning out of heating and cooling units and fuzzy specs adorning dressers on move-in day. Concerns about allergies, asthma attacks and continuous coughing often accompanied the...
Ridge View football team may have to forfeit all wins this season
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football team may have to forfeit all of their wins this season, which may end a possible run for region titles as a march to the playoffs. The South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted Friday to uphold sanctions against...
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
WLTX.com
The Blythewood Rodeo is back in town with 6 world champions competing
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Round up your family and your cattle because the Blythewood Fall Fest and Rodeo return this weekend with a new location. This time, it's at 10433 Wilson Blvd. Cowboy hats, buckles, livestock, and even not-so-livestock - mechanical bulls - are on the list of things to...
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
etxview.com
4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat
Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
WCNC
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
WIS-TV
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
