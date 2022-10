NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission. Ryan Tannehill snapped his start streak because of a sprained right ankle and illness. The Titans (5-2) went ahead and won their fifth straight by putting the ball in Henry’s hands as much as possible and leaning on a defense that has been among the NFL’ s stingiest after an 0-2 start.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO