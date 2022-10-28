Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Finland and Sweden hopeful Hungary will ratify NATO applications
STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finland's president Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday he was counting on Hungary to ratify the Nordic country's NATO application after he had talked on the phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Russia says it is committed to preventing nuclear clash
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that it is fully committed to preventing nuclear war and that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers is its first priority.
Netanyahu on course to lead Israel's most right-wing government ever, partial Israel results suggest
Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on course for a bigger victory in Israel's fifth election in less than four years than initial exit polls suggested, all three of the country's main television channels projected Wednesday morning.
Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections. Biden, who has repeatedly said that "democracy is on the ballot" on Nov. 8, will...
Comments / 0