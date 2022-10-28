Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pickaway Commissioner Make Preference on Auditors Race Known
As the Pickaway County Commissioners, we wanted to write to explain to the public why we. have chosen to support Brad Washburn for Pickaway County Auditor. With an open seat for that position, the voters can look outside of that office and seek new. vision, new ideas and new leadership....
wosu.org
Critics of Columbus ballot restrictions eventually come around
It’s been two years since a shadowy green energy bill graced Columbus ballots. in 2021, Issue 7 was petitioned by John Clarke Jr. and ProEnergy Ohio, a private group of five people. They asked voters to approve an $87 million proposal to subsidize electric bills and to invest in...
wchstv.com
Jackson, Scioto counties to receive thousands to demolish blighted, vacant properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, Jackson and Scioto, are among 30 counties in Ohio where hundreds of blighted and vacant structures will be demolished to clear the way for economic development. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the...
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Delaware Gazette
Public hearings in Sunbury to focus on proposed developments
The City of Sunbury will hold two public hearings next month on proposed developments. The first is for a rezoning of five parcels along Granville Street and Sunbury Meadows Drive by Romanelli Sunbury Group LLC and NPA Commercial Property, LLC to a Planned Commercial District in the Sunbury Commerce Park. This will take place at 7:30 p.m. om Nov. 2 at Sunbury Town Hall.
sciotopost.com
What are Safety Concerns on Ohio Roadways OSP Asks
Columbus – Throughout the month of November, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency. The 2022 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to...
Honda wins $71 million tax credit for future battery plant south of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda will receive a 30-year tax credit worth $71.3 million to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. Honda announced on Oct. 11 that it would spend $3.5 billion building a new battery plant in...
columbusfreepress.com
Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way
On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – North Court Underpass will Stay Open Until Spring
Pickaway – North Court street was closed for almost a year cutting off Circleville to well-used access to US-23 since October of 2021, that access will last but it will reclose again. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some issues according to the Pickaway Engineer department and delays...
614now.com
Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says
Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
825 abandoned Ohio buildings to be torn down
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that an old abandoned building in Wellston, Ohio will be torn down. The former location of Big Jay’s bar on the 1200 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. will be demolished and sold for future commercial development. The Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation says they obtained the […]
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack
On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
WLWT 5
Jurors see how weapons used in Pike County massacre were hidden in concrete blocks
WAVERLY, Ohio — The murder weapons used to kill eight members of the Rhoden family were found hidden in concrete buckets that were thrown into a body of water. In George Wagner IV's murder trial in Pike County Monday, jurors saw how a dive team located the buckets and how fragments of the guns were recovered and identified.
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 30
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 30.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
WHIZ
Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22
One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators explore unexplained encounters inside old Delaware County Jail
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Ghost stories are told to keep us up at night. But are these just tales or fantasies... or is something else out there? Some believe. Others doubt. The old Delaware County Jail is said to tell more than just a chilling story. What You Need...
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
