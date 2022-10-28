Read full article on original website
First Look At New Evil Dead Sequel Movie Released For Halloween
The Evil Dead franchise began as a cult classic with the original film in 1981. The film made writer/director Sami Raimi, a then-fresh face to horror, one of the leading voices for the past four decades. Now, the story continues with director Lee Cronin (50 States of Fright, The Hole in the Ground), with a script co-written by Cronin and Raimi in Evil Dead Rise.
Batman Spin-Off Show The Penguin Cast Female Lead
Cristin Milioti has been cast in a lead role for HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spin-off TV series, according to a report. Deadline heard from sources that Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone. In the 2022 film from director Matt Reeves, John Turturro played the role.
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now. Hulu is the fifth most popular streaming service behind Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. While some of the newer streaming services have pushed it from the winner's podium, there's actually a ton of great stuff on the service. Setting aside the countless NBC comedies, FX shows like Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, and even original series like Handmaid's Tale and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, there are just a ton of awesome movies on the service that make it worth checking out.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Friday The 13th: How Many People Jason Voorhees Killed, And Where To Stream Every Movie
Jason Voorhees is a misunderstood undead serial murderer who loves his mommy. Happy Halloween! Since it's one of the spookiest days of the year, let's take a look back at one of the spookiest (and corniest) horror franchises in horror: Friday the 13th. It's a film series that taught us if you are a teenage counselor at a camp for kids, and you're engaging in sex, drugs, or rock n' roll, there's a good chance a man in a hockey mask--or his mother or a paramedic--will kill you.
Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher For Season 4, Replaced By Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is leaving Netflix's extremely popular The Witcher TV series. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher 4 is coming back for a fourth season, but Cavill is dropping out, replaced as Geralt of Rivia by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. It's going to be a long time until we see Hemsworth as Geralt, however, as Season 3 doesn't arrive until Summer 2023, so Season 4 won't likely arrive until 2024 at the soonest.
Henry Cavill Talks About Bringing 'Enormously Joyful' Superman To The Big Screen
Following his cameo in Black Adam, Henry Cavill announced that he's returning to the role of Superman officially. Since then, he's been talking about what he wants to do with the role while talking to ScreenRant and the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "There is so much in the way of...
Dodgeball 2: Justin Long Says There Is An Idea But One Major Issue Holding It Back
The wacky 2004 sports-comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog story never got a sequel, but fans of the silly film might eventually get to see the story continue. Justin Long, who starred in the original movie alongside Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, said in an interview that Vaughn has an idea for a sequel, but Stiller isn't exactly sold on the idea as of yet.
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #28 - Havoc at the Accretion Disco, Part Two
The bounty hunters are locked in a desperate attempt to escape the pull of a black hole!. To make matters worse, the Pykes are out to kill them first!. Meanwhile, what will Valance have to sacrifice to serve the Empire?
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Told Her Not to Do ‘Passengers’: ‘I Should Have Listened’
Jennifer Lawrence is making her indie comeback with the upcoming Apple Original Film “Causeway.” That’s after some significant time away from small movies after her “Winter’s Bone” Oscar-nominated debuted. In 2021, Jennifer Lawrence led the cosmic Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up” and, before that, hung up her blue X-Men garb in 2019’s “Dark Phoenix.” Now, she’s steering back toward small-scale drama with Lila Neugebauer’s story of a U.S. soldier bringing PTSD back home from Afghanistan. While “mother!” flopped and “Red Phoenix” and “Joy” certainly didn’t pop, one movie Lawrence definitely regrets? “Passengers,” the 2016 sci-fi two-hander she starred in opposite Chris...
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Overview Trailer
FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a frightening mystery that takes place on a remote island in southern Japan. A decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at an island festival, their memories of the events that transpired during their disappearance remain fuzzy. But when two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the island -- a haunted place possessed by ghosts and spirits -- to solve the mystery of thei.
Myst Studio Announces Riven Remake
Cyan, the beloved studio behind hit adventure games like Myst, has announced a total remake of Riven. The announcement came on the game's 25th anniversary, because of course it did. The studio released a teaser trailer to accompany the news, along with a short FAQ that covers the basics of the project.
Resident Evil Producer Opens New Studio, Working On New IP That Aims To "Impress The Whole World"
Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi has started a new studio that is building a new IP that aims to "impress the whole world." NetEase Games announced that it has opened a new development shop in Japan called GPTRACK50 that hopes to create "entertainment concepts" that appeal globally. Kobayashi is also...
Batman & the Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 - Chapter One: The Enemy of My Enemy
The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham, collecting severed heads. But why?. Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham's commissioner,...
Last Of Us TV Show Release Date Leaks, And It's Pretty Soon
HBO's The Last of Us TV series will arrive in January, according to a release date leak. People on Twitter noticed that the show's landing page in the HBO Max app reveals a January 15, 2023 release date for the show. The show was previously only confirmed to debut sometime in 2023.
Gabe Newell Stars in Hilarious Ad Revealing A Cave Johnson Voice Pack For Dota 2
Valve announced that a Cave Johnson voice pack is coming to Dota 2 via a new video starring Valve president Gabe Newell. Cave Johnson is a fan-favorite character from Valve's first-person puzzler Portal 2. The Cave Johnson Mega Kills pack will be included in as part of the upcoming Battle...
Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer
Will you side with Pendragon or fight for Flameheart? Contribute to this community decision in the next Sea of Thieves Adventure, 'Return of the Damned', live Nov 3rd - 17th.
This Life-Size Iron Man Hulkbuster Collectible Is Ridiculously Big
If you've ever wanted to protect your home from a rampaging gamma-powered monster attack, you can now do so with the ultimate scarecrow. Collectibles company Queen Studios has announced its latest project, a life-size Hulkbuster replica straight out of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Again, this is a life-size reproduction of the Mark 44 Hulkbuster, so you're going to need plenty of space to display it.
Punisher #7 - The King of Killers Part Two, Chapter One: The Man and the Devil
As Frank wrestles with devils within and without, Maria Castle finds more and more of her memories returning, including ones of those fateful days when her husband first returned from war. Or did he?
The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2
Have you ever wondered if you're the best version of you?. What if the best version of you was on national television committing shocking acts of atrocity that could only be perpetrated by a mind as bent and broken as...The Joker's?. The Clown Prince of Crime is about to find...
