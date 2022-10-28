Read full article on original website
Three men face armed robbery charges following police chase in downtown Silver Spring
Three men are facing armed robbery charges after they were taken into custody Monday afternoon following a police chase that resulted in a collision involving the suspects’ vehicle, a Metrobus and a police cruiser in downtown Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police. Natnael Akalu, 18, of Silver Spring...
Police chase of armed robbery suspects ends in collision in downtown Silver Spring, authorities say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, to include information about the Montgomery County police department’s policy regarding pursuits. A police chase in downtown Silver Spring ended after a vehicle carrying armed robbery suspects crashed into a Metrobus and the police cruiser in pursuit then struck the suspects’ vehicle, according to authorities.
Silver Spring man indicted on 10 charges in May hit-and-run of pedestrian
A 22-year-old Silver Spring man has been indicted on 10 counts related to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in White Oak, according to Montgomery County police. Police announced Monday that a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Davee Mannah Kromah on charges including felony hit and...
120 people displaced after fire in Rockville apartment building
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, with the latest information. Two people were injured and 120 people, including 100 adults and 20 children, were displaced after a fire broke out Monday morning on the top floor of a four-story apartment building in Rockville, according to authorities.
United Therapeutics buys another building near its downtown Silver Spring headquarters
United Therapeutics buys another building near its downtown Silver Spring headquarters. United Therapeutics Corp. continues to snap up properties near its downtowns Silver Spring headquarters — but has largely remained quiet about its long-term plans for the additional space. The local drugmaker most recently bought a building at 8905 Fairview Road for $11.85 million, according to Montgomery County property records. The transaction, which closed Oct. 5, also includes a parking lot across the street. [Washington Business Journal]
Montgomery County Council to review concealed carry ban proposal
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal. The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Tuesday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. [Fox5DC]. Area parents push back against controversial practice...
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
In school board race, former MCPS teacher and incumbent face off for District 5 seat
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is running a series of profiles on Montgomery County Board of Education candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s profiles focus on District 5 candidates Valerie Coll and Brenda Wolff. All candidates were asked the same questions. Some answers were shortened for length and clarity.
Montgomery County unveils bus depot powered by solar microgrid
Even though a light rain was falling Monday morning, well over 150 people gathered under a score of solar panels as more than a half dozen electric buses were parked alongside a large white tent. Elected officials, Montgomery County government staff and multiple private partners were celebrating a project that...
MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students
MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students. In Montgomery County, a bus driver shortage has led to some public schools having to excuse students from classes when their buses don’t show. At others, parent volunteers are solicited to drive groups of bus riders to school in their personal cars. [The Washington Post]
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
Help Domestic Violence Victims
The organizations listed below are part of the 2022 Guide to Giving. Return to the guide’s homepage by clicking here. Court Watch Montgomery (courtwatchmontgomery.org) is focused on helping domestic violence victims. After years of abuse, many victims take a brave step: They come to local courts to seek legal protection. Too often, they experience inadequate safety measures, inappropriate demeanor by court staff, and insufficiently trained judges. Court Watch works to change that. Its volunteers collect data about what is actually happening in civil and criminal domestic violence courtrooms in Montgomery County, use the data to advocate for systemic change in local courts, and share promising new court practices. Today, because of CW’s efforts, more survivors are protected from contact with their abusers in court; more children have safe court-supervised visits with their noncustodial parent; and fewer abusers have access to guns.
Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments
Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments. Students in Montgomery County and other local districts and across the country are part of what school systems describe as a push toward educational equity, but not all parents are on board. [WJLA]. Bethesda’s José Andrés changes...
New Montgomery County planning officials highlight plans for moving forward
Jeffrey Zyontz, the temporary chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, and Tanya Stern, the acting director of the county Planning Department, said Monday they are moving forward with the county’s planning work. During a media briefing Monday, County Council President Gabe Albornoz introduced the two officials and said...
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
BabyCat Brewery to open in Kensington in early November
After months of preparation, BabyCat Brewery is nearly ready to open its garage door to the Kensington community in early November. The opening of the brewery at 10241 Kensington Parkway, which was formerly an auto repair shop, has been in the works for 18 months, but has long been a pursuit of founder Sam Mussomeli, who said he started considering the idea seriously about three and a half years ago.
A new café aims to serve as Filipino hub in Rockville
Three generations of a Filipino family have come together to create a hub for the Filipino community in Rockville. Allaine Hontiveros, 22, runs Filo Café, at 4836 Boiling Brook Parkway with her parents, Jaimie and Allan, and grandparents. The restaurant, which features Filipino cuisine, opened Oct. 8 for its soft opening and plans for a grand opening are in the works, she said.
County Council unanimously approves resolution to condemn and combat antisemitism
County Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a resolution to address and combat antisemitism in Montgomery County as supporters clapped and opponents protested. Those in favor of the resolution, which affirmed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, clapped loudly as opponents protested and booed the council.
