Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Celebrates 75 Years Of Service
SYRACUSE — White, gold and blue balloons, attached to centerpieces of shooting silver stars and diamond-shaped stones decorated the tables to help Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club celebrate its Diamond Jubilee Thursday, Oct. 27. The event was held at Maxwelton Golf Club, Syracuse. The open house type celebration featured various hors...
Goshen Hosts Art Tour Friday
GOSHEN — Downtown businesses host local artists for the one-night only Arts Tour event in Goshen for November First Friday. This self-guided tour of local shops and eateries offers the opportunity to buy art directly from makers just in time for the holidays from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Food trucks Smothered and Covered and Rulli’s on Wheels will be posted up downtown to keep shoppers energy up throughout the night.
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, Fort Wayne, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” (Wilson) Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
Chamber Has Ribbon-Cutting For Alzheimer’s Home Therapy
WARSAW — Wende Roberts knows what it’s like to have family members deal with memory-related issues. “My dad had a 22-year journey with Parkinson’s. He was diagnosed when I was in fifth grade, the youngest in the Midwest at the time, so I was in a caregiver role very early in my life,” she said. “Then my mother ended up with a five-year journey with Alzheimer’s. She just recently passed this past January.”
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 11:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, West CR 1300S and South CR 425W, Silver Lake. Driver: Jaclyn S. Stouder, 42, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Stouder’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 4:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 701...
Carolyn Dolby — UPDATED
Carolyn J. Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her family in her home in Winona Lake. She was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Huntington, she was the daughter of Robert and Esta Hite. She was a 1951 graduate of Clearcreek High School. After graduating from high school, she married her sweetheart Richard D. Dolby. They raised four children.
Doug Hooten
Doug Hooten, 69, Plymouth, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice-Raclin House, Mishawaka. Doug was born Nov. 4, 1952. Doug married Pam Stoddard; she preceded him in death. Doug is survived by his sister Carol Mills, South Bend; brothers Denny Hooten, North Liberty and Tom (Susan) Hooten,...
Arthur Rex Witham
Arthur Rex Witham, 95, rural Mentone, born April 2, 1927, to James Arthur Witham and Lillian (Hatfield) Witham, died peacefully Oct. 29, 2022. A 1945 graduate of Mentone High School, Rex served in the Army for two years, beginning shortly after graduation. He obtained the rank of sergeant and was a member of the Signal Corps, including service in Germany. Rex worked at Midwest Spring and Stamping in Mentone from 1960 to 1997.
KBOR Hosts Second Annual Car Show For Children’s Charities
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Board of REALTORS® hosted their Second Annual Car Show for KBOR’s children’s charities Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Tippy Creek Winery. The event welcomed 51 car and motorcycle owners and a large crowd of spectators. The cars were judged in five different categories, including Current Classic Cars, Current Classic Trucks, Future Classic Cars, Future Classic Trucks and Motorcycles. Best of Show went to Jeff Clay and his 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger. Spectators voted on the People’s Choice award, which went to Don Gilleland’s Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Milford Public Library — LEGO Saturday Happening This Week
MILFORD — Join Milford Public Library the first Saturday of every month for LEGO Saturday, which takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5, in the meeting room downstairs. Children can design and create original structures or make a creation that fits the monthly theme in order to be entered to win a LEGO prize. November’s LEGO Crew Challenge theme is pie.
JoAnn Saylor
Viola “JoAnn” Saylor, 93, Columbia City, previously of New Paris, died Oct. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born July 4, 1929. On Oct. 21, 1948, she married Richard Saylor; he preceded her in death. JoAnn is survived by her son, Kirby Saylor,...
Lutheran EMS Begins Mobile Integrated Health Program
WARSAW — Several Lutheran EMS staff have recently completed a 16-week course for Mobile Integrated Health. Alicia Mediano, Lutheran EMS, presented this update to Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board during a Nov. 1 meeting. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website, MIH is a “patient-centered model of...
Floyd L. Welling
Floyd L. Welling, 90, Goshen, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born May 5, 1932, in Greene County, Penn., to Leroy and Cora (Yoders) Welling. On June 15, 1952, he married Wanda M. Strait in Oakland, Md. She died Oct. 8, 2010. He...
James Clark DeWitt
James Clark “Jim” DeWitt, 101, Culver, died Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Jim was born June 26, 1921. He married Mary Alice Banks on Jan. 27, 1946; she preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his four children, Jim (Margaret) DeWitt...
Kay D. Nevil
Kay D. Nevil, 82, Big Lake, near Columbia City, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Jan. 22, 1940. Survivors include a son, Todd Kiester, Kimmell; a daughter, Pamela Schroth, Goshen; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 11:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 9700 block of North Marine Key Drive, Syracuse. A boat was stolen. Value of $65,000. 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. A car battery and portable camping...
Ruth Miser
Ruth Miser, 88, Wabash, died at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born Aug. 31, 1934. Ruth married Stanley Miser on Aug. 25, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Debra (Tyler) Bergfeld, Zephyrhills, Fla., Connie (Larry) Monroe, Wabash...
Everett Dale Brown
Everett Dale Brown, 84, Winamac, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Winamac. He was born Monday, Sept. 19, 1938. On April 17, 1965, Dale married Yvonne Brems; she preceded him in death. Surviving are sons, Alan (Lissa) Brown, Valparaiso and Steve Brown, North Judson; and daughter, Carol (Keith) Tripenfeldas, North...
Margaret R. ‘Peggy’ Gage
Margaret R. “Peggy” Gage, 78, Columbia City, died at 4:05 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 24, 1944. Survivors include her companion of many years Gary Jagger; children Stacey (Todd) Ames, Nottawa, Mich. and Thad Gage, Three Rivers, Mich.; five grandchildren; and siblings Susie (Jack) Hensell, Constantine, Mich. and Tom Keith, Three Rivers, Mich.
Carles Wade Ousley — PENDING
Carles Wade Ousley, Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village Retirement Community on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 80. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
