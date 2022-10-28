Read full article on original website
At Least 100 Killed In Two Car Bombings
At least 100 people were killed during two car bombings in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital city, on Saturday (October 29), President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced via the Associated Press. Mohamud, who addressed reporters at the site of the bombings, said 300 people were wounded and that the death toll could rise...
Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says
Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
Criminals: A 31-Year-Old Man Dressed as a Bottle of Fireball Was Arrested!
A 31-year-old man in California named Dominic Salazar was arrested for drunken disorderly conduct early yesterday morning . . . and he was dressed up as a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky at the time. A Thief Missed the Door and Ran Into a Large Glass Window. Running into a...
Florida Boy Found In Canada Months After Kidnapping
Authorities have found a 6-year-old Florida boy who's been missing for months in Canada, according to WPLG. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday (October 30) that Jorge "Jojo" Morales was discovered unharmed in Moncton, New Brunswick. A Good Samaritan spotted the child in a Walmart and called the police, according to Yanet Leal Concepcion, Jojo’s mother.
Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Indicted On Federal Charges
The man accused of brutally assaulting Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco home has been indicted on two federal charges. David DePape, 42, was charged with assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and attempted kidnapping.
Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico
A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.
