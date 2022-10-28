ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
Joel Klatt moves Tennessee to No. 1 in his updated top 10 rankings

After the Week 9 action from the college football slate, the SEC is getting a ton of praise from FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, especially Tennessee. The national analyst unveiled his top 10 and it featured 3 teams from the conference. Undefeated Tennessee overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot after routing rival Kentucky 44-6. Undefeated Georgia defeated rival Florida 42-20 and is in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Alabama dropped to the the No. 6 ranking during its bye week after bouncing back from the loss to Tennessee with a 30-6 victory against Mississippi State.
Game of the Century? AP Top 25 poll puts Tennessee-Georgia in elite company

The upcoming weekend of college football will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This is an interesting one that truly showcases how things have shifted across the college football landscape with this matchup not at all resembling many of the ones before it as far as teams and opponents go. Since 2000, games between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the nation have been ones between LSU and Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan and Ohio State and Texas.
Tennessee vs. Georgia: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry

Tennessee and Georgia have been on a collision course for a few weeks now, as the Vols have continued to march through their SEC schedule and climbed in the rankings. Georgia, as the defending national champion, is trying to hold off the upstart Vols and maintain its stranglehold on the SEC East.
