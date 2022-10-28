Read full article on original website
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Matchup between SEC East powers set to make Sanford Stadium history
The No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup being between Tennessee vs. Georgia in and of itself is intriguing and illustrates just the amount of shakeup that exists in college football right now. And what is sure to be a competitive game will also mark the first No. 1 vs No....
Jalin Hyatt opens up on Tennessee's season, why team shares such a close bond
Jalin Hyatt and Tennessee are in the midst of a dream season. And the stakes are even higher on Saturday as the No. 2 Volunteers visit No. 1 Georgia at Sanford Stadium, where the atmosphere is set to be fever pitch. Hyatt has been one of the most important figures...
Joel Klatt moves Tennessee to No. 1 in his updated top 10 rankings
After the Week 9 action from the college football slate, the SEC is getting a ton of praise from FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, especially Tennessee. The national analyst unveiled his top 10 and it featured 3 teams from the conference. Undefeated Tennessee overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot after routing rival Kentucky 44-6. Undefeated Georgia defeated rival Florida 42-20 and is in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Alabama dropped to the the No. 6 ranking during its bye week after bouncing back from the loss to Tennessee with a 30-6 victory against Mississippi State.
Greg McElroy shares what he's most impressed with about the Tennessee offense
Greg McElroy is impressed with plenty about the Tennessee offense. McElroy noted that Tennessee has scored 395 points this season, which is the third-most through the team’s first 8 games in SEC history behind 2018 Alabama, and 1996 Florida. McElroy is not surprised with what Jalin Hyatt’s doing because...
John Calipari issues message to Kentucky fans ahead of 2022-23 season opener
Kentucky coach John Calipari is asking Wildcats basketball fans to do something they aren’t used to doing and, really, aren’t very good at doing. He’s asking them to be a little patient, and he’s asking for this before the season even starts. “We’re not where we...
Game of the Century? AP Top 25 poll puts Tennessee-Georgia in elite company
The upcoming weekend of college football will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This is an interesting one that truly showcases how things have shifted across the college football landscape with this matchup not at all resembling many of the ones before it as far as teams and opponents go. Since 2000, games between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the nation have been ones between LSU and Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan and Ohio State and Texas.
Kirby Smart points to an underrated aspect of Tennessee's offense: 'They have a perfect storm'
Kirby Smart is preparing Georgia this week for the biggest game of the season when Tennessee visits Athens this week. The Georgia coach was asked about the Tennessee offense on Saturday in Jacksonville. “It is a concern, they run the ball really well, guys,” Smart said after the Florida win....
Tennessee vs. Georgia: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
Tennessee and Georgia have been on a collision course for a few weeks now, as the Vols have continued to march through their SEC schedule and climbed in the rankings. Georgia, as the defending national champion, is trying to hold off the upstart Vols and maintain its stranglehold on the SEC East.
