Shaler tops North Allegheny to win slow-pitch softball league title
The Shaler and North Allegheny slow-pitch softball teams finished the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League regular season as the top two squads in the 14-team standings.
The Titans and Tigers navigated through the postseason tournament and met for the title.
Shaler outlasted North Allegheny, 12-7, in the championship game Sunday evening at Mt. Lebanon’s Middle Field.
It is the Titans’ first WPISL title. North Allegheny, the inaugural league champion in 2006 and most recently in 2020, was seeking its fifth crown.
Shaler finished the regular season 13-1, and its only loss was to North Allegheny. The Titans received a bye into the quarterfinals and then beat North Hills and West Allegheny to reach the championship game.
North Allegheny won 11 of 14 in the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed for the playoff tournament. The Tigers beat defending champion Bethel Park in the quarterfinals and Montour in the semifinals.
Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League
Playoff tournament results
Scores for first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game not available
First round
North Hills def. Hempfield
West Allegheny def. Peters Township
Baldwin def. Seneca Valley
Bethel Park def. Penn-Trafford
Mt. Lebanon def. Plum
Quarterfinals
Shaler def. North Hills
West Allegheny def. Baldwin
North Allegheny def. Bethel Park
Montour def. Mt. Lebanon
Semifinals
Shaler def. West Allegheny
North Allegheny def. Montour
Championship
Shaler 12, North Allegheny 7
