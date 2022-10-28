Shaler tops North Allegheny to win slow-pitch softball league title

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League The Shaler slowpitch softball team defeated North Allegheny in the championship game of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League playoff tournament Oct. 23, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon’s Middle Field.

The Shaler and North Allegheny slow-pitch softball teams finished the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League regular season as the top two squads in the 14-team standings.

The Titans and Tigers navigated through the postseason tournament and met for the title.

Shaler outlasted North Allegheny, 12-7, in the championship game Sunday evening at Mt. Lebanon’s Middle Field.

It is the Titans’ first WPISL title. North Allegheny, the inaugural league champion in 2006 and most recently in 2020, was seeking its fifth crown.

Shaler finished the regular season 13-1, and its only loss was to North Allegheny. The Titans received a bye into the quarterfinals and then beat North Hills and West Allegheny to reach the championship game.

North Allegheny won 11 of 14 in the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed for the playoff tournament. The Tigers beat defending champion Bethel Park in the quarterfinals and Montour in the semifinals.

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League

Playoff tournament results

Scores for first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game not available

First round

North Hills def. Hempfield

West Allegheny def. Peters Township

Baldwin def. Seneca Valley

Bethel Park def. Penn-Trafford

Mt. Lebanon def. Plum

Quarterfinals

Shaler def. North Hills

West Allegheny def. Baldwin

North Allegheny def. Bethel Park

Montour def. Mt. Lebanon

Semifinals

Shaler def. West Allegheny

North Allegheny def. Montour

Championship

Shaler 12, North Allegheny 7

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Hempfield, Montour, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shaler, West Allegheny