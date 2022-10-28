ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Regionally Speaking: An Interview with Lake County Board of Election Director Michelle Fajman

By Lakeshore Public Radio
 4 days ago
warricknews.com

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo officials sharing plans for new Sports and Recreation Complex

New athletic fields, pickleball courts and a nature park will be coming to Valparaiso as part of the city's Sports and Recreation Complex. Valpo Parks Executive Director John Seibert says the new facility east of State Road 49 will incorporate the 248-acre site's natural features. "We're not trying to transform the property. We're trying to use it to its best and effective use," Seibert told the city council last week, one of a number of presentations he's recently given on the project.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
eastchicago.com

Public Notice for Marktown Residents

PUBLIC NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF MARKTOWN, EAST CHICAGO, IN. This notice is given to inform the residents of the Marktown Neighborhood of the City of East Chicago that an informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3:00 PM, CST in Marktown Center, located at 3509 Spruce Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312, in Marktown. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the needs of the neighborhood, and residents’ participation in the planning process for the revitalization of the neighborhood.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green […]
EAST CHICAGO, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Video: Finishing a busy year at VanDerGriend’s Farm Stand

LANSING, Ill. (October 28, 2022) – VanDerGriend’s Farm Stand has been offering the Lansing community flowers, produce, and other fresh products for many years. As the family farm stand wraps up its season, Josh and Melanie stopped by to talk to Scott and Jean VanDerGriend about their business, their customers, and the corn wheel:
LANSING, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit

Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
CHICAGO, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE

