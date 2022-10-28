Regionally Speaking: An Interview with Lake County Board of Election Director Michelle Fajman

PUBLIC NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF MARKTOWN, EAST CHICAGO, IN. This notice is given to inform the residents of the Marktown Neighborhood of the City of East Chicago that an informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3:00 PM, CST in Marktown Center, located at 3509 Spruce Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312, in Marktown. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the needs of the neighborhood, and residents’ participation in the planning process for the revitalization of the neighborhood.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO