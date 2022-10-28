Regionally Speaking: An Interview with Lake County Board of Election Director Michelle Fajman

Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson says he'll move out of the city if Lightfoot is re-elected
CHICAGO - Born to impoverished sharecroppers in Jim Crow-era Louisiana, Willie Wilson made it through only the seventh grade before running away from home at age 13. In Chicago, he found a job cleaning floors for McDonald's, eventually rising to own several McDonald's franchises of his own. But the multi-millionaire...
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo officials sharing plans for new Sports and Recreation Complex
New athletic fields, pickleball courts and a nature park will be coming to Valparaiso as part of the city's Sports and Recreation Complex. Valpo Parks Executive Director John Seibert says the new facility east of State Road 49 will incorporate the 248-acre site's natural features. "We're not trying to transform the property. We're trying to use it to its best and effective use," Seibert told the city council last week, one of a number of presentations he's recently given on the project.
Community Healthcare System hiring event Nov. 10
Community Healthcare System is hosting a hiring event for available positions around Northwest Indiana. The post Community Healthcare System hiring event Nov. 10 appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
eastchicago.com
Public Notice for Marktown Residents
PUBLIC NOTICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF MARKTOWN, EAST CHICAGO, IN. This notice is given to inform the residents of the Marktown Neighborhood of the City of East Chicago that an informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3:00 PM, CST in Marktown Center, located at 3509 Spruce Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312, in Marktown. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the needs of the neighborhood, and residents’ participation in the planning process for the revitalization of the neighborhood.
Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green […]
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost CPD budget next year; BGA weighs in
We're taking a deeper look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed budget increase for Chicago Police Department.
thelansingjournal.com
Video: Finishing a busy year at VanDerGriend’s Farm Stand
LANSING, Ill. (October 28, 2022) – VanDerGriend’s Farm Stand has been offering the Lansing community flowers, produce, and other fresh products for many years. As the family farm stand wraps up its season, Josh and Melanie stopped by to talk to Scott and Jean VanDerGriend about their business, their customers, and the corn wheel:
Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit
Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
Rare South American bird makes appearance in Indiana
A very rare bird known as the fork-tailed flycatcher, typically found in South America, is drawing bird lovers to Beverly Shores, Indiana after making an appearance there.
fox32chicago.com
Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive financial relief for unpaid property taxes
CHICAGO - Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive some financial relief for their unpaid property taxes. Applications are now open for the ‘Delinquent Tax Loan’ program. This program is offered through the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, which serves Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts...
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
1 killed in semi crash on I-55 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a west suburban crash on Interstate 55, police said.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
