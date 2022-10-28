Your Week in Columbus: Here's a snapshot of what we've been covering this week

Dear Subscriber,

Dr. John Frank, a former Ohio State University and NFL tight end, is now a hair restoration doctor living in Columbus who splits time between offices in Gahanna and New York City. Frank, who retired from the NFL in 1989 after playing five seasons, became disillusioned with the sport. The decision came, in part, because of his goal of becoming a surgeon, and also because of the warrior mentality of the sport, writes columnist Rob Oller. At 60, Frank shares insight into his faith and career and thoughts about the game.

Leaders at St. Vincent Family Services, one of the few behavioral health agencies in Ohio that provides both therapeutic schools and residential treatment to children younger than 10 from around the state, say renovations to the facility is long overdue. About $2.5 million of the anticipated expense of $3 million has been raised so far, which will include renovations and technological updates to the medical areas, classrooms, living spaces and family visitation rooms. Leaders hope to begin work next summer, writes social services reporter Eric Lagatta.

Four siblings from one family attending the same college at the same time? Yes, it's true, writes education reporter Sheridan Hendrix. The McCune family Maximos, 21; Makarios "Kod," 21; Kallinikos "Nike," 19; and Eleutheria "Elle," 18; all attend Kenyon College in Gambier. What's it like to have four children at one college? "It certainly wasn't the plan or the mission," said Charissa McCune, a 51-year-old orthodontist who graduated from Kenyon in 1992. "We never really expected this to be the case. But it's magical. It's like my Disney World."

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a osteopathic doctor from Northeast Ohio who said that vaccines caused magnetism, is now under investigation by the Ohio State Medical Board, writes Titus Wu of our Ohio political bureau. In a letter dated last month, he writes the State Medical Board of Ohio, which oversees medical licenses, told the doctor that it was determining whether to limit, revoke, refuse to renew or permanently suspend her license, among other disciplinary actions, due to noncooperation with investigation attempts. The letter doesn't disclose what the reasons are for the investigation. Tenpenny has requested a hearing related to the potential license suspension.

A $15 million office complex with more than 163,000 square feet of space near Polaris Fashion Place mall is almost six years into a 10-year abatement allowing it to forgo property taxes although it has never come close to filling the full-time jobs it promised to create. Despite that fact, city government reporter Bill Bush writes that Columbus City Council voted to allow the Pointe at Polaris to keep its 100% property-tax cut, which applies to the office and parking-garage components of the development. Andrew Weeks, executive vice president for VanTrust Real Estate’s Columbus office, the managing partner in the project, says of the goal: “It's not a requirement. It's aspirational guidelines. The 708 (jobs) is not an obligation. Those were good-faith estimates and aspirational."

