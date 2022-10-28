ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania governor candidates Shapiro, Mastriano to visit Happy Valley before election

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

The Republican and Democrat candidate for Pennsylvania governor will both stop in Happy Valley next week.

Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro have campaign plans for the State College area a week before Pennsylvanians will go to the polls and elect their next governor .

Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator for the 33rd District, will hold a “Restore Freedom Rally” at 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at C3 Sports, 200 Ellis Place, State College. His wife, Rebbie Mastriano, and Jack Posobiec, a far-right political activist, will also be there, according to the event page online.

RSVPs are required and can be made online at www.eventcreate.com/e/restore-freedom-tour-state-college .

Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, will visit Penn State’s University Park campus as part of his “get out and vote” initiative with Rep. Austin Davis, the Democrat candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

The event, “Rally in the Valley,” is hosted by the Penn State College Democrats and is planned for 5:45 p.m. Nov. 2 on the Old Main Lawn. RSVP at www.mobilize.us/shapiroforpennsylvania/event/535787/ .

The election is Nov. 8. Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot need to be received by the county election board by 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Completed mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Polling locations in Pennsylvania are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Voters can check their registration status , find their polling location , view sample ballots and more online at Centre County’s elections website, centrecountyvotes.gov .

Comments / 14

Kathy Doyle
4d ago

Pennsylvania: remember how the chief prosecutor Sharpiro has been a failure as our attorney general!!!! Don't expect him to be out governor! Vote MASTRINO for governor!

Reply(7)
14
Rose Wilhelm
4d ago

I don't know how anyone would vote for a democrat after the mess they have made of the country and wolf of our state.

Reply
9
