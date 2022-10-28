ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How low can it go? Mississippi River is something to see

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7Yz8_0iqN3OK400

People from both Memphis and Arkansas are shocked at the current record low levels of the Mississippi River, leaving some intrigued by the environmental shift and some questioning the future.

The Mississippi River hit a three-decade low on Oct. 17 when the Memphis gauge dropped below -10.7 feet. On Oct. 22, the Memphis gauge recorded its lowest level yet — 10.81 feet below the gauge.

Drought is the main cause of the low river levels. The winter season for 2022 through 2023 in the Southern region is also expected to be dry and warmer, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predictions.

Joe Weiss, 52, is the general manager of Mud Island Marina downtown. When river levels get this low, Weiss says there are certain things to look out for as a boat owner.

“You watch in the beginning to make sure that a boat isn’t turning on its side, that it’s set in the mud pretty level,” Weiss said. “Some of the sailboats we really keep an eye on because they have a large keel on the bottom. We usually walk the docks about every hour, and we’re always working on something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cxgA_0iqN3OK400

Historically low water levels of the Mississippi River have caused massive barge backups in Merman-Shelby Forest State Park. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Since it has been more than three decades since river levels have been this low, Weiss says an observer will see just about anything on the exposed riverbanks.

“Grills, five or six pairs of Ray Bans, a couple of rings, a couple of iPhones — you find just about anything,” Weiss said. “We’re doing a lot of clean up right now.”

The Mississippi River needs to be at -5 or -4 on the Memphis gauge to increase river levels enough for the beached boats to rise out of the water, Weiss said.

“There’s been confusion particularly if the boat owners don’t come down every day,” he said. “They see the news people down here and think, ‘What’s going on?’ You try to calm them down and tell them it’s soft mud and it’s going to come back up.”

Weiss noted he has seen hundreds of enthusiastic scavenger hunters on the banks over the last week and while he agrees the low river levels are indeed a sight to see, there are still dangers to watch for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qv9UC_0iqN3OK400

A jogger runs along the historically low water levels of Mississippi River. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“Don’t walk in the mud because you won’t get out. You’ll go up to your waist in the mud at least,” Weiss said. “There’s metal, railings, pop cans that are split everywhere. Even when you’re treasure hunting and walking the banks looking for stuff, just be careful.”

Memphis River Parks Partnership Director of External Affairs George Abbott says the low levels don’t change much for his organization’s day-to-day operations, but they do affect boat traffic coming into Memphis.

MRPP is a nonprofit that manages roughly five miles of river front parks and 250 acres of parkland including Tom Lee Park, Greenbelt Park and Mud Island.

It also manages the docking of cruise ships, with jurisdiction beginning at the Wolf River to Mud Island’s north end and extending just south of the Big River Crossing Bridge to Chickasaw Heritage Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MD7oY_0iqN3OK400

DeSeam Williams, 9, runs around his father Dennis Williams while they checkout the historically low water levels of Mississippi River in Greenbelt Park. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“We are the agency that docks the cruise ships, and we’ve seen a lot of ships change their schedule or cancel their trips due to the low river levels,” Abbott said. “We’ve seen a lot of disruption in their schedules in places where they’re not able to pass, or ships that are held up in other places.”

Abbott says it’s not unusual for cruise ships touring the Mississippi River to change direction, but the lower levels do lead to logistical issues as river traffic increases.

“They change directions on a range of factors, but with this low river level, it takes away some of your margin for error,” Abbott said. “There are now places where previously you could pass another ship, and now there are places that are too shallow to have two channels open at the same time.

“It leads to schedule changes and a little bit of disruption.”

Memphis is a big destination for beginning and concluding Mississippi River cruises, Abbott said, which boosts the city’s economy.

“The people that get off the boats will often stay in a hotel for a night, and the people going off on cruises often come a day early and stay in the hotel,” Abbott said. “A lot of people get off and do day trips to Beale Street or Graceland, so it’s a really big industry that brings in a lot of visitation and money to the city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnINd_0iqN3OK400

A Mississippi River barge worker catches a ride to the boat from a large sandbar in Merman-Shelby Forest State Park. Historically low water levels of the river have caused massive barge backups. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Memphian and small business owner Christopher Smith, 39, frequents Greenbelt Park on a daily basis and has watched the river levels drop in recent weeks.

Smith said he feels overzealous corporate and governmental regulation of the river, including manmade dams, are part of the problem when it comes to the low levels.

“Beavers know to bring up the water level you have to dam it up in certain places so the water level will build up, and you can build natural waterways back up,” Smith said. “Obviously they didn’t pay close enough attention to nature’s design.”

While many locals are not optimistic upon seeing the river, Marion, Arkansas, resident Mary Joe Dagastino was eager to investigate on the Mississippi River’s edge just across the bridge.

“Quite honestly the river being low makes it more interesting, because I’ve never been on the riverbanks before,” Dagastino said. “They close this part of the River Park Trail a lot because of water.”

While Dagastino is concerned about the greater economic impact of low levels, she feels the river will eventually rise again to normal.

“I’m not much of a worrier,” she said. “I feel like everything will kind of work out.”

