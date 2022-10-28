ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Former Ohio State basketball star Katie Smith to be school's autumn commencement speaker

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

For its fall commencement ceremony, Ohio State University will welcome back one of its most decorated athletes.

Former Ohio State women's basketball forward and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member Katie Smith will be the speaker at the university's autumn commencement ceremony, the school announced Friday.

The ceremony will be held at the Schottenstein Center at 2 p.m. Dec. 18.

“Olympian. WNBA champion and coach. Big Ten champion. Record-breaking Buckeye. Katie Smith knows what it takes to win, and she is dedicated to teaching others how to do it – both on and off the court,” Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson said in a statement. “Smith’s message of how perseverance, dedication, and hard work breeds success in all aspects of life – be they in the gym, the boardroom, or any other arena – is one I believe will be invaluable for our graduates, their friends and family, and our entire campus community. We couldn’t be more excited that she will be speaking at autumn commencement. I am looking forward to hearing from her and to welcoming her back to campus.”

Smith, who played for Ohio State from 1993-96 , broke the Big Ten's scoring record for both men and women's basketball, recording 2,578 points in 124 career games. She was also named Big Ten Conference Player of the Year twice, later having her number 30 retired by the program.

Smith also spent 15 years in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx, Detroit Shock, Washington Mystics, Seattle Storm and New York Liberty, earning seven All-Star bids and winning two WNBA titles.

Smith was also a three-time Olympian, earning gold medals with Team USA in 2000, 2004 and 2008 .

Smith is currently the associate head coach for the Minnesota Lynx.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Ohio State basketball star Katie Smith to be school's autumn commencement speaker

