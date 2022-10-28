ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida

Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the ...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

North Gwinnett football star to make live college announcement

SUWANEE, Ga. — One of the top defensive linemen in the state is set to make his college commitment on Monday. North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald received more than 30 offers, according to Rivals, and is reportedly set to choose between Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. The...
SUWANEE, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia

Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators

Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
dawgnation.com

Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia's dominant win over Florida

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs put on an impressive performance against Florida Saturday, downing the Gators, 42-20. Smart’s postgame press conference touched on Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh, Vince Dooley and looked ahead to Tennessee next week. McIntosh ran for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Gators....
ATHENS, GA
wtoc.com

Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports. The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
budgettravel.com

Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'

You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
