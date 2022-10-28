ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Former Reynoldsburg, Xavier player Aliyah Zantt to lead Columbus Academy girls basketball

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Qxvo_0iqN3Lft00

Aliyah Zantt, who played basketball at Reynoldsburg and Xavier, has been named coach of the Columbus Academy girls program.

Zantt replaced Ashar Harris, who guided the Vikings for one season. Athletics director Jason Singleton named Zantt as the coach Oct. 25, a day after the program held its first practice.

“The school decided to go in a different direction,” Singleton said.

Zantt hopes to bring stability to the program. She is the fifth head coach since she became the junior varsity coach in the 2017-18 season.

“The transition with the kids and the parents has been pretty smooth,” Zantt said. “They already know who I am. They’re very familiar with the coaching staff and, because of that, I’ve kept continuity with everyone. I hope to be that stability point for them.

“I like what we’re seeing. They’ve bought into the program. There’s still some promise moving forward.”

Zantt, 28, graduated from Reynoldsburg in 2012. She led the Raiders in scoring as a junior and senior and was named OCC-Ohio Division Player of the Year and honorable mention all-state as a senior.

As a senior at Xavier in the 2015-16 season, Zantt averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

“Mostly all the girls have played for her,” Singleton said. “It should be a good, smooth transition. She’s a very good coach. She’s very energetic and hands-on. She has lots of enthusiasm. She encourages the team. She holds them accountable. She does lots of development and the kids enjoy playing for her because they can see themselves getting better throughout the year.”

Under Harris, the Vikings finished 13-9 overall and 9-5 in the MSL-Ohio last season. Harris succeeded Heather Rakosik, who coached Academy for two seasons after replacing JoAnne Adams and Ron McClendon, who shared coaching duties.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAJ

Washington has career game in Ohio State loss

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State at home is a tough pill to swallow. It can be hard to see the forest through the trees. There are some really positive takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes– Penn State’s defense played well, but Parker Washington […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

A Current College Football Coach’s Perspective on the Running Game

Nevadabuck spoke with a old friend to gain some insight on the recent lack of success for the Ohio State run game. Read what this coach had to say on the main board: https://buckeyescoop.com/community/threads/a-current-college-football-coaches-perspective-on-the-osu-running-game-nugget.19276/
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Report card: OSU blown out by Kansas State

In OSU’s blowout 48-0 loss to Kansas State, the offense was immobile, Manhattan blew out expectations and Will Howard put on a clinic. Here is the report card from Saturday’s game. OSU Offense: F. Putting zero points on the board for the first time since 2009 will get...
MANHATTAN, KS
614now.com

Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today

DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

CCS parents remain frustrated as busing issues continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than two months have passed since the start of the school year for Columbus City Schools and parents are now saying they are going to extreme lengths just to provide transportation to and from school for their children. The parents are demanding answers about what...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio

The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
10TV

Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month. The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The child spit...
HILLIARD, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy