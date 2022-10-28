Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney says he's lost almost 50 pounds on health journey
Shay Mooney, one-half of the country duo Dan+Shay, is updating his fans on his current health journey.
The "Speechless" singer shared a note to his Instagram story on Thursday addressing the fact that fans had noticed a change in his appearance recently.
"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin healthy. Really means a lot," he wrote. "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs."MORE: Dan + Shay ring in the holiday season with warm and cozy new music video
Mooney then opened up about how he had achieved the milestone by focusing on healthy choices and exercising.
"For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!" he explained. "I completely changed my lifestyle and I've literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."
Mooney is a dad of two, sharing sons Asher James, 5, and Ames Alexander, 2, with wife Hannah Billingsley. The pair recently celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.
"6 years baby 😍 Don't know how you've put up with me for this long, but I'm sure glad you do," Mooney wrote . "I love you so much Hannah Love. Here’s to the next 50 ❤️."
Billingsley also marked the special day, writing on Instagram, "6 years. Millions of laughs, thousands of tears, hundreds of concerts, countless prayers, and a lifetime still to come 🤍 I love you, @shaymooney. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else!"
The couple recently announced that they were expecting their third child, another boy.
"Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired. 😂," they wrote in a joint post.
