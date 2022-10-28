Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney says he's lost almost 50 pounds on health journey

Shay Mooney, one-half of the country duo Dan+Shay, is updating his fans on his current health journey.

The "Speechless" singer shared a note to his Instagram story on Thursday addressing the fact that fans had noticed a change in his appearance recently.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin healthy. Really means a lot," he wrote. "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs."

Mooney then opened up about how he had achieved the milestone by focusing on healthy choices and exercising.

"For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!" he explained. "I completely changed my lifestyle and I've literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images, FILE|shaymooney/Instagram - PHOTO: Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attends the 55th annual CMA awards on Nov. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.; Shay Mooney poses for an image he posted to his Instagram account on Oct. 27, 2022.

Mooney is a dad of two, sharing sons Asher James, 5, and Ames Alexander, 2, with wife Hannah Billingsley. The pair recently celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

"6 years baby 😍 Don't know how you've put up with me for this long, but I'm sure glad you do," Mooney wrote . "I love you so much Hannah Love. Here’s to the next 50 ❤️."

Billingsley also marked the special day, writing on Instagram, "6 years. Millions of laughs, thousands of tears, hundreds of concerts, countless prayers, and a lifetime still to come 🤍 I love you, @shaymooney. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else!"

The couple recently announced that they were expecting their third child, another boy.

"Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired. 😂," they wrote in a joint post.