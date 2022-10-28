Read full article on original website
Binance CEO sees no threat to crypto from central banks' digital currencies
LISBON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Plans by central banks to launch digital currencies are not a threat to other cryptocurrencies as they would validate blockchain technology and build trust among sceptics, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, said on Wednesday.
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
Britishvolt secured enough financing to keep from going under, a concern expressed earlier this week by members of the opposition Labor Party.
Insurers stare at up to $60 billion hit from Hurricane Ian, AIG chief Zaffino says
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Insurers face potential losses of up to $60 billion from Hurricane Ian, American International Group Inc (AIG.N) chief Peter Zaffino said on Wednesday, in what could be the second largest natural catastrophe loss in U.S. history.
