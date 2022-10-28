Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
NASCAR Reportedly Makes Decision On Saturday's Controversial Finish
Yesterday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville ended in controversial fashion. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Draft Top 250, taking home the checkered flag as fans booed. “Getting dumped is surprising,” Jones said after the...
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
Terry McLaurin to Colts after huge catch: 'This is my city'
Lost in all of the talk about Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was the return of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin to his hometown of Indianapolis. McLaurin spoke of the excitement of returning home last week, saying he would have around 70 family members...
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Frank Reich makes bombshell coaching move after Colts change QBs
The Indianapolis Colts just made a serious revamp at the center of their offense. It didn’t take long for them to double down on change. The Colts are reportedly firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, via Pro Football Talk:. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed...
College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday
A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
Look: Deion Sanders' Reaction To Takeoff's Death Goes Viral
It was reported on Tuesday that rapper Takeoff was shot after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old. Shortly after this news went public, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders addressed his team about the death of Takeoff. Sanders wants his players to understand...
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
LOOK: Second video emerges of postgame 'assault' in Michigan Stadium tunnel
Saturday night’s 29-7 Michigan win over Michigan State was quickly overshadowed by a violent scene in the tunnel after the game. A pair of Michigan players – identified as graduate cornerback Gemon Green and sophomore corner Ja’Den McBurrows – were shown on video being beaten and pushed around on their way to the locker room after the game.
