ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

‘Concert in the Coliseum’ returns: Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes to perform

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GA4y1_0iqN3EUo00

‘Concert in the Coliseum’ is making a return to the Valley and it’s bringing Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes! The popular artists are set to perform at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023!

“Last year’s inaugural Concert in the Coliseum was a huge success, so of course, we are thrilled to run it back again for 2023,” said Pat Williams, WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a press release . “We are excited to host Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes this year as we kick off tournament week in style, with a great show at the iconic 16th hole.”

According to event officials, general admission tickets for this "special kickoff to WM Phoenix Open week will go on sale soon” at WMPhoenixOpen.com.

  • Take note: “Concert in the Coliseum” is presented by Swire Coca-Cola and is a 21+ event.

OTHER CONCERTS TO KEEP IN MIND

The Chainsmokers will close out the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The four-day concert series event will be held at Scottsdale Sports Complex Field #1 [82nd Street and Bell Road].

According to a press release, The Chainsmokers along with special guest Gryffin will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Read more about this concert announcement here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collabs with Chandler’s BlackSheep for Halloween dinner show

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and Chandler’s BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant team up to bring a Halloween dine-in show to the Valley. The dinner theatre has been operating in the Valley for over 35 years, and restaurant BlackSheep is collaborating on the event to bring something unique and fun for families looking for a little thrill this holiday season. The dinner theatre event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, and will include a three-course meal and cocktail drink.
CHANDLER, AZ
sports360az.com

Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”

Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
TEMPE, AZ
travelawaits.com

12 Amazing Things To Do In Scottsdale For The Whole Family

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Scottsdale’s reputation as a chic city filled with high-end shops and restaurants doesn’t mean families will not have a fantastic vacation here. The city offers so many activities that are fun for adults while entertaining kids of all ages. From parks to sports to museums, Scottsdale has a bit of everything. Here are many of the reasons why you should schedule your next family vacation in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo

Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye Fallen Six back for another year

The sixth annual Remember the Buckeye Fallen Six golf tournament will be back in full swing Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Sundance Golf Course in Buckeye. Put on by the American Legion Post 53, a service organization made up of military veterans to assist other veterans in drastic need, the tournament runs $80 per person and comes with golf, a cart, raffle tickets, and a continental breakfast and lunch.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy