‘Concert in the Coliseum’ returns: Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes to perform
‘Concert in the Coliseum’ is making a return to the Valley and it’s bringing Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes! The popular artists are set to perform at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023!
“Last year’s inaugural Concert in the Coliseum was a huge success, so of course, we are thrilled to run it back again for 2023,” said Pat Williams, WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a press release . “We are excited to host Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes this year as we kick off tournament week in style, with a great show at the iconic 16th hole.”
According to event officials, general admission tickets for this "special kickoff to WM Phoenix Open week will go on sale soon” at WMPhoenixOpen.com.
- Take note: “Concert in the Coliseum” is presented by Swire Coca-Cola and is a 21+ event.
OTHER CONCERTS TO KEEP IN MIND
The Chainsmokers will close out the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The four-day concert series event will be held at Scottsdale Sports Complex Field #1 [82nd Street and Bell Road].
According to a press release, The Chainsmokers along with special guest Gryffin will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Read more about this concert announcement here .
