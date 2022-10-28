‘Concert in the Coliseum’ returns: Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes to perform

‘Concert in the Coliseum’ is making a return to the Valley and it’s bringing Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes! The popular artists are set to perform at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023!

“Last year’s inaugural Concert in the Coliseum was a huge success, so of course, we are thrilled to run it back again for 2023,” said Pat Williams, WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a press release . “We are excited to host Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes this year as we kick off tournament week in style, with a great show at the iconic 16th hole.”

According to event officials, general admission tickets for this "special kickoff to WM Phoenix Open week will go on sale soon” at WMPhoenixOpen.com.

Take note: “Concert in the Coliseum” is presented by Swire Coca-Cola and is a 21+ event.

OTHER CONCERTS TO KEEP IN MIND

The Chainsmokers will close out the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The four-day concert series event will be held at Scottsdale Sports Complex Field #1 [82nd Street and Bell Road].

According to a press release, The Chainsmokers along with special guest Gryffin will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Read more about this concert announcement here .