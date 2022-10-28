ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals headed to Minnesota to face Vikings on the road

By Associated Press, abc15.com staff
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are headed to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, who are well-rested and coming off their bye week.

Preview: Cardinals Week 8 matchup against the Vikings

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has the NFL's longest active streak of 36 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass. The Cardinals, though, had 42 points in a win last week over New Orleans which was their highest score in four seasons under coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals are rejuvenated by the return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from a suspension. Arizona is 9-2 with Hopkins since he arrived in 2021. The Vikings are 3½-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

