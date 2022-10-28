ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'

In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors

It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
wegotthiscovered.com

Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought

House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Refinery29

Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?

Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
The Independent

Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok

A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
E! News

E! News

220K+
Followers
54K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy