Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'
In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
Matthew Perry Issues Apology To Keanu Reeves After Questioning Why He 'Still Walks Among Us': 'My Mistake'
Matthew Perry is retracting the comments he made about Keanu Reeves. After the Friends alum questioned why Reeves was still alive while their mutual friends lost their lives to substance abuse, Perry decided to clear the air. Article continues below advertisement. "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just...
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Queen Latifah put a 'no death clause' in her contract after she realized she was playing characters who kept dying in everything
"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets up in this car,'" the "Girls Trip" star said.
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?
Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse's deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society's diversity.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok
A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Fans are already calling for sequel to Netflix's current number one movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil. Only a few days after The School for Good and Evil dropped on Netflix - with a cliffhanger ending - fans are now begging for a sequel. Watch the magical trailer below:. The film is adapted from the...
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
