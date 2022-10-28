Read full article on original website
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Chef driven restaurant off Oak Lawn Dallas closes despite a year of acclaim
After just a year, an acclaimed restaurant in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood is closing: Modest Rogers, the ambitious mom-and-pop from chef Modesto Rodriguez has decided to close. Rodriguez announced the news on social media, thanking friends, family, and customers, and alluding to the personal toll it had taken. "With a heavy heart we have decided to close Modest Rogers. I won’t get into any specifics of why but it was definitely a hard time to start a business and it was a reflection of this decision," he said. "The past year of my life has been an adventure that I have been working...
Savor the flavor of autumn-themed dishes in this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news is all about new menus and new dishes to try. There are vegan dishes, happy hour menus, new fall offerings, new salads, new drinks, and a famous fast-food BBQ item, a collection of items pulled from press releases and online sources.Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news: Fatburger and its sister brand Buffalo’s Express opened in Garland. The California-based chain that's a Hollywood celeb favorite is known for juicy, built-to-order burgers weighing one-third of a pound, heftier than the typical fast-food patty, with more of a hand-formed appearance. It debuted in Texas in 2020 with...
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Halloween is over but Dia de los Muertos festivities are still in full force this week. Events include a multi-course dinner, tequila mixology class, and family-friendly festival. Speaking of festivals, the week ends with two big ones: one highlighting Greek food and culture and another featuring some of the country’s best pitmasters. Both are three days long, so pace yourself. Tuesday, November 1 Dia de los Muertos Garland This family-friendly, free event will celebrate the lives of loved ones lost with mariachi performances and ballet folklorico dancers in Mexican tradition. An array of food trucks and vendors will serve tacos, churros, Mexican sweet...
Turkey trot your way around Dallas-Fort Worth this November
November can mean different things to different people. For some, it's a chance to eat carbs and turkey until we pass out. For others, it's time to lace up your sneakers and trot before the pie ever passes your lips. And for a special few, it means both. If you're looking for a new studio to try, Row House Frisco just re-opened with new owners. Row House has six class offerings – Signature, Strength, Full Row, Restore, Intervals, and Foundation – to accommodate all fitness levels, and has six studios across DFW. Utilizing 85 percent of the body’s muscles, rowing maximizes...
Dallas flip-flop brand Hari Mari steps into brave new world of women's boots
Dallas-based Hari Mari has arrived to help women transition the closet from flip-flop season to boot season.The premium footwear brand known for its comfy, celeb-favorite flops has just launched its first ever women's boot. Called the Hari Mari "Midland," it's described as "a versatile women’s Chelsea boot constructed with premium suede, soft-squeeze foam midsoles, and generous goring to allow for easy slip-on, slip-off access."The boots also include dual-density memory foam inserts that provide the "immediate, out-of-the-box comfort" that Hari Mari prides itself on.“Our female sandal customer asked and we listened,” says Hari Mari Founder, Lila Stewart, in a release. “Over...
New Dallas vegan ghost kitchen debuts with irresistible comfort food
A new ghost kitchen has debuted in Dallas, specializing in highly craveable comfort food: Called Primavega Restaurant, it's located at Commerce Fork Food, the big ghost kitchen facility near Trinity Groves at 921 E. Commerce St., where it's doing vegan renditions of ribs, tacos, biscuits & gravy, and more. It being a ghost kitchen means it's takeout and delivery only. You can order online through their website. Primavega is from Alan Farris, a lifelong cook who began experimenting with vegan recipes when he changed to a vegan diet about a decade ago. "I've wanted to have a vegan restaurant for a long time,...
Dallas chef Kent Rathbun partners on innovative restaurant on the Katy Trail
Dallas diners have a surprising new place to find chef Kent Rathbun: on the Katy Trail.The acclaimed chef is holding court at a new concept called the Katy Trail Station, located in an offbeat segment on the northern edge of of the popular jogging/bicycling path. The address is 4825 Cole Ave., at Monticello, right at the 122 KT mark and a few feet south of Javier’s.The restaurant is an unusual partnership between Rathbun and Prescott Realty Group, who wanted to bring something new for neighbors and visitors of the Katy Trail. Rathbun describes it as "a place for people to...
New restaurant in Dallas landmark towers over this week's 5 most popular stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. New steakhouse from Las Vegas team coming to Dallas' landmark Reunion Tower. Reunion Tower, the blinking ball on the skyline of downtown Dallas, finally has a new tenant: Called Crown Block, it's a steak and seafood restaurant from Las Vegas group Blau + Associates, and according to a release, it'll open in spring 2023.2. Rad new surfing lagoon paradise rides into Texas promising...
Stylish Asian-inspired Nuri Steakhouse to open in cute Uptown Dallas building
It's a long way off but for your steakhouse planning purposes, there's a new one to put on the list: Nuri Steakhouse, an Asian-inspired steakhouse will open in Dallas' Uptown at 2401 Cedar Springs Rd. #120.A release describes it as a chic, modern restaurant that'll serve dinner and weekend brunch; it'll open in late summer 2023.The restaurant is from Wan Kim, who owns the Dallas-based Smoothie King chain, and who opened the well-regarded Nuri Grill in Koreatown in 2021. In fact, Nuri Grill will serve as a test kitchen where they roll out possible dishes for the Uptown sibling to...
Crow Museum of Asian Art exhibition offers peek at new UT Dallas spinoff
The Crow Museum of Asian Art is sharing a sneak peek at a second location currently being built on the campus of The University of Texas at Dallas.Called Cast: Molding a New Museum for UT Dallas, the exhibition will run November 3 to March 5, 2023, at the Crow Museum in the Dallas Arts District at 2010 Flora St.The new museum spinoff will be part of the Edith and Peter O’Donnell Jr. Athenaeum, a 12-acre cultural district on the UT Dallas Campus that will eventually house two art museums and a performance hall. The museum's groundbreaking was in May.According to...
Dallas team opens chef-driven digital food hall with tacos & more
A new digital food hall is opening in Dallas featuring concepts created by local chefs. Called OOMI Digital Kitchen, it's a pick-up and delivery concept located at 3510 Ross Ave., founded by Markus Pineyro, owner of Urban Taco. OOMI goes beyond the traditional fragmented ghost kitchen by allowing customers to choose from different restaurants in one order, facilitated by one hub. "You are able to mix and match your food. That’s our biggest differentiator," Pineyro says. "Breakfast for dinner, a taco, and a bowl of ramen, OOMI provides different items from different concepts that can be ordered all together under the same...
Dallas-based art store chain is calling it quits after 71 years
After 71 years, a revered Dallas-based art store chain is calling it quits. Asel Art Supply, first founded in downtown Dallas in 1951, is closing all its stores as of December 31. That includes locations in Richardson, Arlington, Fort Worth, two in San Antonio, and one in Lubbock. The chain previously closed its Plano store as well as its erstwhile flagship location on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas in September. A spokesperson said the closures were due to a variety of reasons. "There were a lot of factors, it was not just one thing," the spokesperson said. "COVID for sure. It started with COVID,...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Arlington for 2 shows
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Arlington dates are two of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. In addition to the stop in Dallas-Fort Worth, the tour will also go to Houston on April 22.At both the Arlington and Houston dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become...
Bachelor favorite marries billionaire's son in lavish Dallas wedding
A Bachelor runner-up in 2020 won her happily ever after two years later in Dallas: Madison Prewett married Dallas native Grant Troutt in a glamorous, reality TV star-studded celebration at his folks' house on Saturday, October 29.Prewett came in second on pilot Peter Weber's season of the ABC reality dating show (well, technically she quit but then briefly reunited with him after the show's dramatic ending). She was a fan favorite for her unwavering convictions. Troutt, a minister and podcast host, is the son of Dallas billionaire Kenny Troutt and wife Lisa Copeland Troutt; the wedding for 400 took place...
Only one Dallas restaurant has earned prestigious 5 diamond award from AAA
A Dallas restaurant has racked up a prestigious award, the only restaurant in Texas to do so: Carte Blanche, the acclaimed fine-dining tasting restaurant on Greenville Avenue from husband-and-wife Casey and Amy LaRue, has earned the coveted AAA Five Diamond designation, ranking them among a select group of restaurants offering leading-edge cuisine, ingredients, and preparation, as well as service and atmosphere considered to be extraordinary. The Five Diamond ranking puts Carte Blanche in the same field as nationally renowned restaurants such as Le Bernardin, Jean-Georges Restaurant, Per Se, The French Laundry, Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas, and Restaurant Guy Savoy at...
Apartment rents finally start to decline in Dallas and across the U.S.
In good news for renters, rates finally appear to be dropping in Dallas and across the U.S. — and it's a trend predicted to prevail through the end of 2022. After more than a year of record-setting rent hikes, rent prices decreased in October for the second month in a row. According to a report by Apartment List, rent across the U.S. went down by 0.7 percent in October — the largest single-month dip since 2017. Rents went down in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities for the second straight month, following a peak in August, and a welcome reversal to...
Dallas nonprofit channels the spirit of Taos for 40th anniversary celebration
What: Spirit of Taos benefiting Wilkinson CenterWhere: On the Levee The 411: More than 170 attendees gathered in the Dallas Design District to support the Wilkinson Center on Friday, October 14.Friends of Wilkinson Center president Ellen Estee and event chairs Shannon Hanberry and Ashley White welcomed Taos-attired guests to the ninth annual fundraiser while Ernesto’s Music Mariachi Band serenaded.At dinner time, emcee Jenny Anchondo, host of CW33’s Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo, emceed presentations from Wilkinson Center leadership, including executive director Anne Reeder Corley. She underscored the organization's mission to serve families facing critical life challenges, including food insecurity, lack...
Shania Twain rides into Dallas to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 21, 2023. The Dallas date is the second-to-last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 22.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the tour by a variety of well-known current female stars; Arlington...
Latino Cultural Center hosts Dia de Los Muertos fest and more Dallas news
This roundup of Dallas news has scuffles, investigations, skulls, and tree plantings. Here's what happened in Dallas this week:LULAC meltdownThere's a scuffle for control over the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest Hispanic civil rights organization, which has two factions: Dallas and Washington, D.C. Members in D.C. are trying to oust Dallas-based Domingo Garcia, the national president who has been accused of violating LULAC's constitution. Dallas is retaliating by trying to terminate CEO Sindy Benavides and Northeast VP Ralina Cardona. LULAC has been in a "legal limbo" since its annual convention in July when they failed to...
Dueling piano bar to depart longtime Addison home for Star in Frisco
There's good news in the dueling piano bar world, but also just a tiny bit of sad news. Good news first: Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, the Austin-based dueling piano bar chain, is opening a location at The Star in Frisco.According to a release, it'll open in late 2022, at 6765 Winning Drive #810.But it's also a relocation (here comes the sad part): Pete's will close their location in Addison at 4980 Belt Line Rd. Pete's owner Corey Urbach says in a statement that the relocation is a reflection of shifting demographics."When we opened our Addison location 21 years ago, Dallas...
